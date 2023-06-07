FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces

Game-changing pop phenomenon FLETCHER brings back her wildly popular Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Experience for a second year— a series of pop-ups hosted by women-owned queer bars across America.

In addition to celebrating and supporting inclusive spaces and bringing super fans together, the campaign also raises funds for GLAAD’s News & Rapid Response Initiative. See below for the full list of dates.

Launched in 2022 to fierce community support, Meet Her At The Bar generated heightened revenue for participating venues, and raised over $50,000 for GLAAD with the support of FLETCHER’s fanbase, brand partner JD Sports, and co-sponsor Lyft. FLETCHER hopes to exceed that sum this year and has partnered with Tinder, who will be donating one dollar for every new Pride sticker added to a member's profile in the U.S. (up to $50,000).

Those funds will go to GLAAD's News & Rapid Response Initiative — a vital resource that ensures LGBTQ people are accurately and fairly represented in the news media and aims to protect vulnerable LGBTQ youth from misinformation being deployed against their right to grow up as their authentic selves, in safety, and in peace.

Meet Her At The Bar launches on June 10 at Dorothy in Chicago. Events will be held in a number of major cities including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Nashville (the latter of which will also play host to a fan meet & greet with FLETCHER in support of the Tennessee community at the frontlines of fighting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation right now and her headlining Nashville Pride this year).

All bars participating in the fan experience receive direct support via merchandise proceeds, bar sales, and other onsite activations at the events.

Each bar will also have its own t-shirt available to purchase on FLETCHER’s website with all net proceeds directly supporting each respective establishment. Additionally, a Tinder x FLETCHER co-branded t-shirt for sale will directly benefit GLAAD. FLETCHER is currently soliciting donations via her Instagram and Tik Tok to GLAAD— follow the link on her profile to donate now.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my second year of the Meet Her At The Bar Experience, supporting some of my favorite women-owned queer bars around the country and to continue to work closely with GLAAD to raise funds for their News & Response Initiative which is needed now more than ever,” said FLETCHER.

“I am so grateful to our partners, our friends and the FLETCHFAM who helped raise over $50,000 last year. I know this year we’ll raise even more. A big part of my mission and purpose is to reflect back to people that they are so worthy of joy, love, freedom and happiness in this lifetime. I want to lift up the spaces that help facilitate that energy and the places where we can love on each other a little harder, meet new friends or maybe even meet ‘the one’. I’m endlessly grateful for the support we’ve received so far and to Tinder for wanting to save queer spaces with us. I hope to continue Meet Her At The Bar for years to come and can’t wait for you all to celebrate Pride this month and throughout the year!

"FLETCHER's career as a successful queer musician is inspiring and refreshing," GLAAD’s Deputy President & COO Darra Gordon said of their ongoing collaboration. "Her unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ community, shown time again through her work with GLAAD, has only grown as her legacy expands. The impact of FLETCHER's music and activism cannot be understated, and GLAAD is proud to partner with her again this PRIDE season."

Following the launch of FLETCHER & FRIENDS, a festival for Pride in her hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey, this past weekend for 5,000+ fans, FLETCHER, who was recently awarded “Outstanding Music Artist” at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will also appear at LA Pride and headline Nashville Pride Festival later this month.

FLETCHER’s powerhouse debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022. The album earned raves from Rolling Stone, (FLETCHER “is a rising star at her rawest…honest, and deliberate”) Billboard, V Magazine, Alternative Press, Vulture, and more while her music has amassed over a billion combined streams worldwide.

Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Fan Experience Event Dates:

June 10 – Dorothy – Chicago, IL

June 11 – Henrietta Hudson – New York, NY

June 13 – Boycott Bar – Phoenix, AZ

June 14 – Slammers – Columbus, OH

June 15 – Pearl Bar – Houston, TX

June 16 – Jolene‘s – San Francisco, CA

June 17 – Blush & Blu – Denver, CO

June 18 – As You Are – Washington, D.C.

June 20 – Gossip Grill – San Diego, CA

June 21 – My Sister's Room – Atlanta, GA

June 22 – Femme – Worcester, MA

June 23 – Frankie's – Oklahoma City, OK

June 25 – The Lipstick Lounge – Nashville, TN

June 28 – The Ruby Fruit – Los Angeles, CA

June 29 – Cubbyhole – New York, NY

About FLETCHER

Praised by leading outlets like Rolling Stone, TIME, Interview Magazine, and more, acclaimed singer and songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. In 2019 she released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me. The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit “Undrunk,” a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the No.1 spot on Spotify’s Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER’s EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres featuring gold-certified lead single “Bitter” - which has amassed over 200 million global streams. FLETCHER’s debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 featuring the smash single “Becky’s So Hot” which hit #3 on the iTunes chart across all genres, and landed on Billboard’s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart. The album earned raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Alternative Press, Vulture and many others while her music has amassed over a billion combined streams worldwide.

FLETCHER’s latest single, “Better Version (feat. Kelsea Ballerini) is available now on the Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe) edition. In support of her LP, FLETCHER performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, and set out on sold-out headline tours across North America, Australia and Europe throughout 2022. FLETCHER kicked off 2023 with a viral performance alongside Miley Cyrus on her “New Year’s Eve Party” on NBC and will headline Pride events across the US throughout the month of June including, Asbury Park’s famed Stone Pony, Nashville, Los Angeles and more.

About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tinder

Launched in 2012, Tinder is the world’s most popular app for meeting new people and has been downloaded more than 530 million times. The app is available in 190 countries and 45+ languages. More than half of all members are 18-25 years old. In 2022, Tinder was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company.

photo credit: Kristen Jan Wong