FINNEAS Releases Sophomore Album 'For Cryin' Out Loud!'

Multiple GRAMMY® and Academy Award-winning artist FINNEAS has released his sophomore album ‘For Cryin’ Out Loud!’ (Interscope Records). The album comes amidst a handful of sold-out headlining shows in Los Angeles, New York, and London. Last week, FINNEAS played the album live with his band in his hometown of Los Angeles where friends, fans and family gathered to celebrate his highly anticipated full-length.

FINNEAS recently announced he will be taking his album on the road with the band in 2025, as well as opening up for Billie Eilish on December 21 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. FOR CRYIN’ OUT LOUD! : THE TOUR will be making stops across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the United Kingdom in 2025. For tickets and more information, go to: www.finneasofficial.com



Last week, FINNEAS sat down with his sister Billie Eilish to discuss his latest album as part of Spotify’s new Countdown To series (watch HERE). He also appeared on The Zane Lowe Show for an in-depth conversation (watch HERE). Next week, FINNEAS will perform live on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 9, where he will also be joining as a speaking guest.



For Cryin’ Out Loud! comes with an official music video for “Lotus Eater” directed by Isaac Ravishankara. Watch HERE.

ABOUT FINNEAS

Multi-Academy® and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer FINNEAS has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. He introduced a heartfelt and hypnotic style on 2019’s debut Blood Harmony EP highlighted by the gold-certified “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.” 2021 saw him unveil his full-length debut, The Optimist [Interscope Records]. It arrived to widespread acclaim. At the same time, he landed on the covers of publications such as V Man, L’Officiel Hommes USA, American Songwriter, Billboard, Mr. Porter and Mix Magazine and late-night television shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He packed houses on headline tours and performed at festivals such as Coachella. His catalog grew to encompass popular collaborations with Ashe, Ringo Starr, and Lizzy McAlpine in addition to producing and/or co-writing tracks Justin Bieber, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, girl in red, James Bay, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and Tove Lo.

He achieved stratospheric success for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, including ten GRAMMY® Awards, headline sets at Coachella and Glastonbury, two Academy® and Golden Globe® Awards both in the category of “Best Original Song” for “No Time To Die” from No Time To Die and “What Was I Made For?” for Barbie. He expanded his oeuvre as a sought-after composer, with a filmography boasting original scores for HBO Max’s award-winning The Fallout and BJ Novak’s Vengeance. In 2022, on behalf of the Disney PIXAR animated hit Turning Red, he wrote the music for the film’s boyband 4*Town. In 2023, he co-wrote and produced the critically acclaimed song “What Was I Made For?” for the Greta Gerwig-directed feature-length Barbie, which earned him his second Academy® Award for Best Original Song and won two GRAMMY® Awards (Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song Of The Year) as well as a Golden Globe Award (Best Original Song). FINNEAS has also scored the upcoming Apple Original series “Disclaimer,” a new psychological thriller from the multi-Academy Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón.

