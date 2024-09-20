FIFTY FIFTY Releases 'Love Tune' Mini Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakout K-pop sensation FIFTY FIFTY release their mini album Love Tune out now via Arista Records. In celebration of the album, the girls have also shared a cinematic music video of album track “SOS” which sees the girls finding their joy to dance again.

On this 6-track EP, FIFTY FIFTY aims to continue the message of love as an extension to “Cupid” the global chart-topping hit, which became the longest-charting K-pop song in Billboard Hot 100 history at 15 consecutive weeks (peaking at #17) and reached #2 on the Billboard Global 200.

Behind the project, the K-Pop sensations share, “FIFTY FIFTY's 2nd EP Love Tune is a collection of songs exploring various narratives centered around the theme of love. With their new project, FIFTY FIFTY aim to deliver their message of love to the world as an extension of their previous hit, 'Cupid'.

The name of the album was created by combining the words ‘love story’ and ‘tuning.’ It was conceptualized as a radio-friendly album that delicately captures and weaves together the various forms of love we encounter in our daily lives like the many stories and confessions shared on the radio that enrich people’s lives.”

The message of love continues on “SOS,” but this time, about self-love. It reminds us to listen for our own distress calls too. FIFTY FIFTY explains further, “'SOS' marks the return of Adam Von Mentzer, who produced our hit track 'CUPID,' and continues the tradition of Swedish pop sensibilities started by ABBA. This song encourages us to listen to our inner voices during times of exhaustion and difficulty. In a world where we often consume others' stories and measure ourselves by external standards, ‘SOS’ reminds us to heed our own ‘S.O.S’ calls, valuing and loving ourselves. It features a retro beat that stands out with its poignant message and distinctive sound."

Love Tune tracklisting:

Push Your Love Starry Night Starry Night (ENG Version) SOS SOS (ENG Version) Gravity

About FIFTY-FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY debuted in Nov 2022 and experienced a commercial breakthrough with their song “Cupid”, which became the longest-charting K-pop song in Billboard Hot 100 history at 15 consecutive weeks (peaking #17) and reached #2 on the Billboard Global 200. The song became popular on TikTok due to a dance trend launched by the group, with over 2m video creations on the ‘twin’ version and more on sped-up audios.

Rather than most K-pop groups which focus initially on the local market and Korean-language repertoire, FIFTY FIFTY's songs leaned more heavily into Western pop sounds and English language hooks. See other tracks “Lovin’ Me” and “Tell Me”. So far, the group has released one EP The FIFTY and one LP The Beginning, and also recorded a song for the Barbie soundtrack last year. Now, they recently inked a US record deal with Arista Records and released their new track "Starry Night” and “SOS.”

