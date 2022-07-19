Eyedress Shares New Tracks 'A Good Life' & '2 Headed Goat'

Manila-born, Los Angeles-based rising star Eyedress shares two new songs today, "A GOOD LIFE," powered by an infectious guitar hook that will appeal to fans of his global hit "Jealous" and lo-fi punk rap banger "2 HEADED GOAT" featuring Realyungphil and Lucien Clarke. Both tracks are taken from his forthcoming album, FULL TIME LOVER, set for release August 26 via Lex Records-pre-order/pre-save it here.

"'A GOOD LIFE' is about having a good life with my partner, a life where she feels safe and protected from all the traumatizing experiences she's had in her life," says Eyedress. "It's also a confession of how grateful I am to have someone guide me into a positive life."

FULL TIME LOVER finds Eyedress working with a host of collaborators including Chad Hugo, The Drums, Gonjasufi, HOMESHAKE, Nosaj Thing, Paul Cherry, Chuck Strangers, Na-Kel Smith and Slimesito.

Eyedress has released a handful of tracks from the album thus far, including "SMOKE & MIRRORS," "HOUSE OF CARDS," "SPAGHETTI" featuring HOMESHAKE and "STILL IN LOVE."

"This is the album where I'm putting all the genres together, and I usually keep them separate," he explains. "I'll drop a whole rap album, or I'll drop a whole guitar album. But I thought, maybe everyone already knows me as this person who does all of these things. So why don't I just put it all on the same album?"

Eyedress, born Idris Vicuña, signed to Lex Records following the release of his debut album in 2017. In 2020, his album Let's Skip to the Wedding featured viral hit single "Jealous" which has been used in over 1 million TikTok videos-peaking at #10 on TikTok's Top Alternative Rock Tracks of 2021. The song-now certified platinum-has 239 million streams and counting on Spotify and was his first single to chart in the U.S. "Romantic Lover" from the LP was recently awarded a gold certification.

His last album, Mulholland Drive, was released in 2021, and found him collaborating with a range of acclaimed artists, including King Krule, Dâm-Funk, Stones Throw producer Vex Ruffin and more. The album features "Something About You," which recently achieved gold certification in the U.S.

Listen to the new singles here: