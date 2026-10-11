Erykah Badu to Perform European Dates October 10-15

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Erykah Badu has announced updates to her upcoming European tour schedule. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Badu will be unable to perform several previously announced dates, while upcoming engagements in London, Amsterdam, Brussels and Basel will continue. She sincerely apologizes to fans affected by these changes and recognizes the time, effort and travel many have committed to attending. Badu deeply appreciates their understanding and flexibility.

Badu will perform the following European dates:

Tour Dates

October 10 — London, UK — Blue Note London

October 11 — London, UK — Blue Note London

October 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Koninklijk Theater Carré

October 14 — Brussels, Belgium — Bozar, Henry Le Boeuf Hall

October 15 — Basel, Switzerland — Baloise Session

The following previously announced performances will no longer take place as originally scheduled:

October 18 — Paris, France

October 19 — Milan, Italy

October 20 — Milan, Italy

October 23 — Sofia, Bulgaria

October 25 — Katowice, Poland

For more information and updates, visit erykahbadu.com.

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