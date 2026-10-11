Erykah Badu to Perform European Dates October 10-15
Several previously announced dates across Europe have been canceled while performances in London, Amsterdam, Brussels and Basel will continue as scheduled.
Erykah Badu has announced updates to her upcoming European tour schedule. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Badu will be unable to perform several previously announced dates, while upcoming engagements in London, Amsterdam, Brussels and Basel will continue. She sincerely apologizes to fans affected by these changes and recognizes the time, effort and travel many have committed to attending. Badu deeply appreciates their understanding and flexibility.
Badu will perform the following European dates:
Tour Dates
October 10 — London, UK — Blue Note London
October 11 — London, UK — Blue Note London
October 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Koninklijk Theater Carré
October 14 — Brussels, Belgium — Bozar, Henry Le Boeuf Hall
October 15 — Basel, Switzerland — Baloise Session
The following previously announced performances will no longer take place as originally scheduled:
October 18 — Paris, France
October 19 — Milan, Italy
October 20 — Milan, Italy
October 23 — Sofia, Bulgaria
October 25 — Katowice, Poland
For more information and updates, visit erykahbadu.com.
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