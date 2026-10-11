 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Erykah Badu to Perform European Dates October 10-15

Several previously announced dates across Europe have been canceled while performances in London, Amsterdam, Brussels and Basel will continue as scheduled.

By:

Erykah Badu has announced updates to her upcoming European tour schedule. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Badu will be unable to perform several previously announced dates, while upcoming engagements in London, Amsterdam, Brussels and Basel will continue. She sincerely apologizes to fans affected by these changes and recognizes the time, effort and travel many have committed to attending. Badu deeply appreciates their understanding and flexibility.

Badu will perform the following European dates:

Tour Dates

October 10 — London, UK — Blue Note London

October 11 — London, UK — Blue Note London

October 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Koninklijk Theater Carré

October 14 — Brussels, Belgium — Bozar, Henry Le Boeuf Hall

October 15 — Basel, Switzerland — Baloise Session

The following previously announced performances will no longer take place as originally scheduled:

October 18 — Paris, France

October 19 — Milan, Italy

October 20 — Milan, Italy

October 23 — Sofia, Bulgaria

October 25 — Katowice, Poland

For more information and updates, visit erykahbadu.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Photos: Qendresa Releases BESITOS / GAVE MYSELF 2 U, Sets November North America Tour
Photos: Qendresa Releases BESITOS / GAVE MYSELF 2 U, Sets November North America Tour
8/13/2026
DIASPORA CALLING! Draws 35,000+ Fans to UK Debut With Ms. Lauryn Hill
DIASPORA CALLING! Draws 35,000+ Fans to UK Debut With Ms. Lauryn Hill
8/11/2026
THE SCORE's 30th to Be Celebrated at Diaspora Calling! Festival
THE SCORE's 30th to Be Celebrated at Diaspora Calling! Festival
7/30/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets