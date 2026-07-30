THE SCORE's 30th to Be Celebrated at Diaspora Calling! Festival

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Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean are set to perform THE FUGEES' album THE SCORE in full at Diaspora Calling!, taking place at Milton Keynes National Bowl. The performance marks the 30th anniversary of the landmark 1996 release and stands as Ms. Lauryn Hill's only confirmed UK appearance of the year. The festival's lineup also includes Erykah Badu, YG Marley, Zion Marley, Giggs, and Fireboy DML, with Dave Chappelle serving as host.

Friday 7th August 2026

Milton Keynes National Bowl

Diaspora Calling! has announced that Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean will celebrate The Fugees' seminal album 'The Score' in full at the festival's landmark UK debut at Milton Keynes National Bowl on Friday 7th August 2026.

Released in February 1996, 'The Score' is one of the most celebrated and culturally significant albums in history. The Fugees' second and final studio album was a commercial and critical phenomenon that debuted at no.1 in the United States and hit the top of the charts in multiple countries worldwide. It has sold over 22 million copies globally and is one of the best-selling rap albums of all time.

The record's singular fusion of hip-hop, soul, r&b and reggae is all anchored by Ms. Lauryn Hill's extraordinary voice and Wyclef Jean's production genius. Its reimagining of Roberta Flack's 'Killing Me Softly' remains one of the defining recordings of the decade, while 'Ready or Not,' 'Fu-Gee-La' and 'How Many Mics' cemented 'The Score' as an era-defining classic. To hear it performed live, by two of its creators for its 30th anniversary, is an event without precedent in the UK.

The performance sits within a programme that reflects the full vision of Diaspora Calling!, the platform Ms. Lauryn Hill originally conceived in 2016 as a celebration of the creativity, culture and shared histories of the African diaspora. The UK debut brings together an extraordinary cross-generational lineup. Erykah Badu, one of the most singular and revered artists of her generation, joins the bill alongside YG Marley and Zion Marley.

UK rap pioneer Giggs represents the British chapter of the diaspora story, while Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Fireboy DML extends the programme's global reach. Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle will host proceedings with his signature warmth and sharp observation.

Diaspora Calling! is a large-scale cultural gathering shaped by legacy, innovation, and living history. Milton Keynes National Bowl, one of the UK's most iconic outdoor venues, provides a fitting stage for this milestone occasion.

As 'The Score' turns thirty this year, this performance stands as the exclusive opportunity in the UK to experience celebrating its 30th anniversary on 7th August.

Final tickets are on sale now at https://www.diasporacalling.com/

THE SCORE, released in 1996, sold more than 22 million copies worldwide and included tracks such as Killing Me Softly, Ready or Not, Fu-Gee-La, and How Many Mics, cementing its place as one of the best-selling rap albums of all time.

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