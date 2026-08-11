DIASPORA CALLING! Draws 35,000+ Fans to UK Debut With Ms. Lauryn Hill

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DIASPORA CALLING!, an event conceived and curated by Ms. Lauryn Hill, drew more than 35,000 attendees to Milton Keynes National Bowl for its UK debut. Hosted by Dave Chappelle, the lineup featured Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Erykah Badu, YG Marley, Zion Marley, Giggs, Fireboy DML, Seun Kuti and The Compozers, along with DJ sets from DJ OBI and Michael Brun. The event brought together performers spanning hip-hop, R&B, soul, reggae, Afrobeat, Afrobeats and UK rap.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean celebrated the 30th anniversary of The Fugees' landmark album THE SCORE, revisiting defining songs including 'Ready or Not' and 'Fu-Gee-La.' The set also moved through their individual catalogues, with Wyclef Jean performing '911' and Hill delivering solo favourites including 'Ex-Factor,' 'Doo Wop (That Thing)', joined by Erykah Badu, and 'To Zion.' YG Marley and Zion Marley joined Hill and Jean onstage, while The Compozers performed alongside Hill during the closing set.

Chappelle was a commanding presence throughout the event, introducing artists, framing some of the day's biggest moments and bringing his distinctive voice as a comedian, storyteller and cultural commentator to the National Bowl stage. His appearances helped connect a programme spanning generations, continents and genres, from Afrobeat and Afrobeats to hip-hop, R&B, soul, reggae and UK rap.

Erykah Badu delivered hit after hit, including 'Apple Tree,' 'Window Seat,' 'On & On' and 'Back in the Day.' Among the night's biggest surprises, Kano joined Giggs during his set for 'P's & Q's' and 'Rudeboy,' bringing together two of the most influential voices in British rap. Fireboy DML represented the continued global reach of Afrobeats, while YG Marley performed his global hit 'Praise Jah in the Moonlight.' Zion Marley performed his grandfather Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds' before delivering his own song 'Best of Me,' while Seun Kuti brought the force and political tradition of Afrobeat to the National Bowl.

Together, the performances captured the wider vision behind Diaspora Calling!, connecting generations of Black music and culture while celebrating the shared influences that have travelled between Africa, the Caribbean, the UK, the US and communities across the global diaspora.

DJ OBI opened the live programme and maintained its energy throughout the earlier performances, while Michael Brun later delivered a dedicated DJ set, bringing his Caribbean-rooted, globally connected sound to the National Bowl. MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy also addressed the audience during the evening, delivering a special message from Ms. Hill about reparatory justice, the importance of strengthening connections across the African diaspora, celebrating Black excellence and creating the spaces, institutions and opportunities needed for communities to shape their own futures.

Beyond the music, Diaspora Calling! established itself as a multidisciplinary cultural experience spanning visual art, fashion, beauty, film and independent enterprise. Acclaimed Los Angeles artist Lauren Halsey presented animated visuals, extending her Diaspora Calling! commission, first unveiled earlier in the week across the Piccadilly Lights.

Fashion activations from Denim Tears and Kids of Immigrants brought themes of identity, history, migration and community into the festival, while beauty brand Topicals was also part of the programming, with artist Slawn creating a live painting inspired by Topicals during the event. A specially curated marketplace further showcased diaspora-led artists, designers, entrepreneurs and independent businesses, extending the festival's celebration of creativity and culture far beyond the main stage.

The festival's footprint also stretched beyond Milton Keynes, with thousands of fans taking part in a series of Diaspora Calling! cultural moments across London in the days leading up to the event. At 180 Studios, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean met fans and signed albums, memorabilia and exclusive merchandise in celebration of the 30th anniversary of THE SCORE. Later that day, Piccadilly Circus hosted the public unveiling of Diaspora Calling!, a new CIRCA commission by acclaimed Los Angeles artist Lauren Halsey and curated by Hill. Presented across the iconic Piccadilly Lights, the work transformed one of London's most recognisable public landmarks into a large-scale celebration of Black imagination, cultural memory, community and the global African diaspora.

From more than 35,000 people coming together at the National Bowl to the music, art, fashion, conversations and cultural moments that surrounded it, Diaspora Calling! demonstrated an ambition extending far beyond a traditional live music event. With Ms. Lauryn Hill at its creative heart and the 30th anniversary of The Fugees' THE SCORE providing one of the night's defining moments, the festival connected an extraordinary musical legacy with a new generation of artists and audiences. Bringing together global icons, emerging voices and multiple generations under one banner, its UK debut celebrated the breadth, influence and continued evolution of diaspora culture while creating a powerful new platform for connection, creativity and shared experience on a major scale.

About Diaspora Calling!

Diaspora Calling! is a multidisciplinary music, arts and cultural platform conceived by Ms. Lauryn Hill to celebrate, connect and strengthen Africa and its global diaspora. First presented at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in 2016, Diaspora Calling! brings together artists, cultural leaders, thinkers, organizations, entrepreneurs, innovators and communities through music, visual art, storytelling, dialogue and shared cultural experience. Guided by the principles of collective power, healing, unity and celebration, Diaspora Calling! creates space for communities separated by geography, language and history to recognize one another, exchange ideas and build lasting relationships. Its purpose extends beyond representation and performance. Diaspora Calling! is designed to turn cultural connection into collaboration, opportunity and progress—building toward Sovereign Futures. For additional information, visit diasporacalling.com

Backstage attendees included Gunna, Common, Rapsody, Victony, Tiwa Savage, Derek Chisora, Little Simz, Stonebwoy, Tolu Coker, Sabrina Elba, Zeze Millz and Foday Dumbuya, according to the event's organizers.

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