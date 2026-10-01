S.O.S. – EARTH IS A MESS Panel to Take Place at THE STROKES Concert

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Julian Casablancas (The Strokes, The Voidz) is bringing S.O.S. – Earth Is A Mess live to New York this Friday, October 2. Julian will moderate a live panel featuring political strategist and author Maya Rupert, labor organizer and Amazon Labor Union co-founder Chris Smalls, and comedian, journalist, and political commentator Lee Camp as part of The Strokes' homecoming concert at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The panel will take place Friday, October 2, from 3:30 – 4:15 p.m. at the S.O.S. – Earth Is A Mess stage at the site of the concert. East Village independent bookstore Village Works will be onsite selling books handpicked by Julian, as well as titles authored by the panelists, alongside a selection of art and apparel. The space will also feature some of the band's favorite New York vendors, food, and local offerings, as well as a QR code with additional resources and information for attendees.

Originally launched with Rolling Stone, S.O.S. – Earth Is A Mess brings together influential voices across politics, journalism, activism, economics, and culture for candid conversations about the issues shaping our world. The first episode featured Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman, with subsequent guests including former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges, linguist and political theorist Noam Chomsky, and economist and author Richard Wolff. You can find all previous episodes here.

Yesterday, The Strokes shared a new S.O.S - Earth is A Mess with Fab Moretti.

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