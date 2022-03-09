Erika Lewis Releases New Single 'Unsatisfied'

Asheville-based singer-songwriter Erika Lewis has released "Unsatisfied," the latest single from her forthcoming album A Walk Around The Sun, set for release on April 29th.

"Although there's a lot of fiddle and steel guitar on the album, one of my favorite songs veers into a roots rock vein with a driving beat from bass and drums," Twangville's Shawn Underwood said of the track. "It's a tale of trying to manage a relationship when there's a 24/7/365 party atmosphere all around you and Lewis manages to capture that ambiguity in her vocal delivery...a taste of good music to come."

"'Unsatisfied' was born from life in New Orleans and navigating the dynamics that come with relationships that revolve around the never-ending nightlife," Lewis, a vocalist in beloved New Orleans collective Tuba Skinny, told Twangville. "Unsatisfied" follows "Loser," a song about the push and pull of romantic relationships, being willing to do anything to make them work but not really knowing what to do, and learning to move on.

A Walk Around The Sun is a series of lyrical vignettes that examine the margins between love and loss, joy and grief, and longing and contentment. Lewis deepens her sonic palette across classic country, cosmic Americana, and dreamy indie-folk while enveloping a wide scope of roots music styles. Whether it's through sweeping strings, pedal steel, a hybridized psych-rock guitar, or Lewis' soaring vocals, A Walk Around The Sun takes a closer look at the connections between lovers and friends, and the effect of these relationships on the self.

Produced by John James Tourville (The Deslondes) and recorded in Nashville at Andrija Tokic's analog paradise The Bomb Shelter, A Walk Around the Sun features 11 all-original songs that reflect Lewis's songwriting power across narrative and textures.

After a health scare in 2020 that required surgery that could damage her vocal cords and effectively end Lewis' career, friend Lani Tourville inspired her to push through and record an album before the surgery. A Walk Around The Sun is another chapter in Lewis' expansive songwriting and a testament to her fortitude in the face of near-overwhelming pain and doubt.

Lewis excels at bottling sweeping, deeply relatable themes, and unraveling the human experience, all while pinpointing her place in these stories and within the world at large. Her approach as an artist and performer is informed by the years she spent cutting her teeth busking in the streets of New Orleans' French Quarter and in Europe.

In New Orleans, Lewis joined a team of fellow street performers and friends, making traditional jazz and swing music as Tuba Skinny. Eventually, she built up the momentum to record her own material outside of the group, finding inspiration in fellow New Orleans-based musicians, and songwriters including Alynda Segarra, Kiki Cavazos, Sam Doores, Riley Downing, Meschiya Lake, and more.

