Eric Bellinger & Nieman J Release New Song 'Couch Standing'

Today, Eric Bellinger and Nieman J recruit Wale and Jeremih for their celebratory new song "Couch Standing." Producer Cássio provides a mesmerizing beat as each artist delivers a rapid-fire flow. The track is featured on Eric and Nieman's joint project Optimal Music available via YFS Music/Empire this Friday, April 24.

Listen below!

Along with the new song, Eric and Nieman are launching the #CouchStandingChallenge on TikTok where they're encouraging people to share videos of themselves letting off energy while quarantined by jumping on their couches to the new tune. The challenge comes after Eric Bellinger's popular #ClimaxChallenge with Usher that has 1.8M views on TikTok and received media coverage from NY Post, Variety and Pitchfork.

"Couch Standing" is the fourth single to release from Optimal Music following the sensual lead single "Say Less," the smooth and soulful "Blessed" and last week's high energy banger "Cheat Code Mode" featuring Young Thug and Joe Moses.

Meanwhile, Eric and Nieman have been keeping fans entertained during the quarantine with their ongoing live acapella singing competition dubbed Malibu Nights via Instagram Live. Each contest consists of 8 singers who perform live for 3 rounds and viewers comment live and vote for their favorites until a winner is ultimately crowned.





