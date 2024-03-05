Epiphone Partners With Dave Grohl To Release His Legendary Dave Grohl DG-335

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For 150 years, Epiphone has been a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations.

Epiphone has unveiled its global partnership with Dave Grohl. The Dave Grohl DG-335 pays tribute to the longtime six-string mainstay of Dave's world-spanning tours with the Foo Fighters.

As part of the Epiphone Inspired by Custom Collection, the guitar continues a new era of premium features for Epiphone, including high-quality electronics and design upgrades. The Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 is now available at Authorized Epiphone dealers and worldwide on www.epiphone.com.

A longtime Gibson user, Dave's previous Gibson signature guitars have remained extraordinarily popular and continue to command premium prices on the used market. Epiphone is proud to once again partner with Gibson Custom on the release of the Dave Grohl DG-335. It features the combination of ES-335 and the Trini Lopez model features Dave requested and that fans expect, including a semi-hollow ES body made of layered maple/poplar, with bound diamond-shaped sound holes, a one-piece mahogany neck with an elliptical C profile, a Trini Lopez style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, a laurel fretboard, and split diamond inlays.

The pickups are Dave's preferred Gibson USA Burstbucker models, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck and a Burstbucker 3 in the bridge position. They're wired to CTS potentiometers, Mallory capacitors, and a Switchcraft 3-way toggle switch and 1/4” output jack.

The Dave Grohl DG-335 is one of the most requested models in Epiphone's history, and Epiphone is X-Static to offer this exceptional guitar to players worldwide. An Epiphone Dave Grohl hardshell case is also included.

Foo Fighters will resume their Everything or Nothing at All global stadium tour on May 1 in Dallas, TX. The tour takes its name from the chorus of “Nothing at All,” from Foo Fighters' universally acclaimed 11th album But Here We Are. Released June 2, 2023 on Roswell Records/RCA Records, But Here We Are has garnered some of the best critical notes of the band's storied career, while its singles “Rescued” and “Under You” have cemented the band's tally of more #1s than any other artist on Rock and Alternative Radio.

Photo: Pooneh Ghana for Austin City Limits Music Festival.