Enny Owl Takes You To A Fantasy Land With 'Alina;' New Album 'Homes In Humans' Out In November

Her forthcoming album, Homes in Humans, set for release November 3, 2023.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

The British-born, Los Angeles-based musician Enny Owl is thrilled to share “Alina,” a new single from her forthcoming album, Homes in Humans, set for release November 3, 2023 on Weird Sister Records. The song comes on the heels of the LP's critically-acclaimed lead single, “Nicolette” and “Femi.”

Speaking on the themes of the song, Enny says “‘Alina' is about setting yourself free from the toxic belief that who you are is ungodly and sinful. It's finding liberation within your own spirituality and running into the loving arms of those who accept you for who you are.”

Homes in Humans is a concept album based on the overall theme of healing and finding oneself. During the lockdown in March of 2020, Enny connected with her listeners by asking them to submit their names and what was on their mind at the time. She created different songs inspired by each response.

Homes in Humans sees the singer-songwriter expand upon some of those songs to create a cinematic collection. Musically, the album explores a combination of Enny's folksy storytelling roots, her love for the celtic/fantasy soundscape, and an experimental nod to pop music.

Enny's album release show will be November 3rd in Los Angeles at 2220 Arts + Archives with Adriana and the Wildflowers and Jack Rabbit. Purchase tickets here.

Photo Credit: Paula Crichton



