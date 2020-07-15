Engelbert Humperdinck Announces Livestream Event

Yearning to spend more time with his fans and spread some love and music, international superstar Engelbert Humperdinck will do just that on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He has been preparing for a very special and intimate performance and event that will be livestreamed worldwide exclusively on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/v9mzgbar9vQ



"I've been so excited about this secret project," he says eagerly. "I miss singing so much that I've been rehearsing at my dining room table with the speaker and an audience of just me," he laughs.



Engelbert Live will be an hour-long event on July 23rd at 12:00pm PST/3:00pm EST where Engelbert will be talking with fans and answering questions LIVE in YouTube's chatroom environment before and after his performance of a number of his classic hits and recent songs from his beloved songbook, including some rare surprises and never-performed-before songs. He says excitedly, "YouTube and you are helping me through and opening up a whole new and much bigger world for me... instantly!"



The "King of Romance", as Engelbert is lovingly nicknamed by his legion of fans, recently celebrated 50 years in showbiz. With his most recent OK! Good Records EP Reflections (2020) and albums The Man I Want to Be (2017) and Warmest Christmas Wishes (2018), Engelbert has shown that he continues to enchant audiences of all ages. To celebrate his 50th anniversary in show business, his original label Decca Records released a comprehensive Greatest Hits package in May of 2017, which promptly became a Top 5 Chart record in his home country of England. Decca honored his celebrated career with an additional 11 CD box set which includes Engelbert's first 11 albums recorded for the label.



Since touring isn't currently possible, Engelbert wants to deliver his music to his fans directly to their homes and this streaming event is the perfect vehicle to reach his audience from all over the globe. "I love going on the road, but for now the road is coming to me," he says. "So please join me on my YouTube channel for songs stories and you!"



Engelbert Live will take place on Thursday, July 23rd at 12noon PST/3:00pm EST on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/v9mzgbar9vQ. Engelbert will join fans in the pre-show chatroom at 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST.

Related Articles View More Music Stories