Emily Weisband & Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild Unveil Entrancing New Collaboration 'butterfly'

Today, GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Emily Weisband unveils a stunning new collaboration with Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town. Released alongside an entrancing garden-themed video, the new track adds to Emily's long list of collaborations as a sought-after songwriter, including Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, BTS with Halsey, and Keith Urban. Listen to "butterfly" HERE and watch the video below.

About the song, Emily explains, "For my entire childhood all I watched were movies about meeting the ONE. The excitement, the rollercoaster of emotions, the rainbows and the unicorns and everything feeling right in the world. As fun as the butterflies are when you're first falling in love, they DO fly away and that's when love becomes a CHOICE. I wanted to write a song about staying even when the feelings fade, and I'm so honored that Karen wanted to sing this song with me. We felt like telling this story from both the perspective of a woman in a new relationship and a woman who's been married for years was a really powerful way to share it."

Karen adds, "From the moment I heard this song I couldn't stop listening and harassing Emily about it! It's so relatable- the stages of love and how they change. Emily's voice and writing has a vulnerability that is gut-wrenching. I'm so happy she asked me to be a part."

"butterfly" follows Emily's most recent EP, I Call It Being Human, five emotionally charged and immediately catchy pop anthems punctuated by eloquent lyricism and nuanced songcraft. With her prior EPs Identity Crisis (2019) and Not Afraid To Say Goodbye (2020), Emily brought her impressive, GRAMMY-winning songcraft front and center, and her willingness to share her journey has resonated: She now has more than 10 million streams globally and she won critical acclaim from the likes of ELLE, Billboard, NYLON, and Entertainment Weekly.

