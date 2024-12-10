Emile Mosseri & Julianna Barwick Release Holiday Single 'snowpool'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the holiday hooplah, Emile Mosseri and Julianna Barwick have released their first collaboration together. The dreamily hormonic holiday track, entitled “snowpool.”

Emile explains of the track: I met Julianna a few years back through our friend Mary Lattimore. We got together and started hanging and jamming and recording music together. We've done a few improvisational shows at Zebulon together here in LA and jammed a bunch at my studio.

Snowpool was this beautiful melody that Julianna started singing that I was drawn to and I wrote chords underneath it and arranged it for a choir. We performed it 2 years ago with a 32 piece choir at a holiday show here in LA. We recently re-recorded it and wanted to release it for the holidays. Julianna said that the song reminded her of snow falling in a pool at night, the name and the song both feel very festive and we wanted to create something in the tradition of more melancholic christmas music, i.e. Vince Guaraldi, Lennon’s 'Happy Christmas' and some of those classic heartbreaking hymnals.”

As a singer, songwriter, and composer, Emile Mosseri transforms the human experience into song. Musical storytelling is his lifeblood—a talent he has shared with songwriters and directors—and has recently taken center stage in his own work as a performing artist.

Backed by a band composed of Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Dougie Stu, and Kosta Galanopolous, Mosseri retreated to Altamira Sound in the fall of 2023 with frequent collaborator, composer, and producer Bobby Krlic (Midsommar, The Haxan Cloak) to lay the groundwork for what will come next.

Emile’s sophomore album tryin to be born, comes out February 21, 2025. Songs previously released to preview the LP, including the swoony love song “Once In A While,” the beautifully sparse track “Wasting Your Love,” and the mesmerizing single “Don’t Fall Back So Easily.”

Mosseri spent his teens and twenties playing in bands in New York City before moving to Los Angeles to work as a composer, a city in which he has formed some of his deepest collaborative relationships. Mosseri has provided emotionally melodic film scores to support the personal stories of Joe Talbot, Miranda July, Lee Isaac Chung, and more, receiving several accolades, including a Best Original Score nomination at the Academy Awards for Chung's Minari (2020) in 2021. At the same time, he has developed lasting relationships with fellow songwriters both in the studio and on stage, working with Angel Olsen, Bobby Krlic, Sam Gendel, Mary Lattimore, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Dave Longstreth, and others.

In 2023, Mosseri released Heaven Hunters, his debut album that is both expansive and cinematic in its dynamic scope and deeply stripped down and exposed in its emotional core. Much of that album is ready to be experienced as intimately as possible and it is from that aesthetic prompt—raw, unfiltered songwriting—which Mosseri has been exploring musically as of late.

Photo credit: Olivia McDowell

