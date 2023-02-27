Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Emerging Los Angeles Talent Drops Infectious Single 'See You Dance'

‘See You Dance’ is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Meetch has been making waves within the rising class of burgeoning tech-house producers, capturing the attention of dance music fans with his dynamic and innovative approach to electronic music.

With over a decade of live music experience under his belt, Meetch is stepping out from behind the booth and into the studio to share his hard-hitting single - 'See You Dance'. Showcasing his ability to create a production full of diverse elements, 'See You Dance' is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

With his latest offering, Meetch will definitely see listeners on their feet and on the dancefloor. 'See You Dance' delivers an unrivaled energy featuring a propelling bassline, hard-hitting drum beats and voice fx bits that perfectly tie the production together. Meetch takes listeners through a rollercoaster of sound, transporting listeners to a wide soundscape audibly boasting transcendental percussive elements and futuristic synths.

Utilizing drums to create a one-of-a-kind dance music anthem, Meetch shines through his extreme percussive virtuosity that he brings to the table. Showcasing his stellar production capabilities and infectious sound design, Meetch's latest fast tempo production is guaranteed to leave listeners wanting more from the rising talent.

With his latest offering, Meetch's undeniable musical prowess and technical knowledge shines brightly for all to hear. Gearing up for his biggest year to date, jam-packed with a handful of sonic releases as well as several performances across the United States, Meetch solidifies himself as one to watch in the dance music scene as he rapidly climbs his way to the top.

Listen to the new single here:



