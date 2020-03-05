Ellie Moon Reveals New Single 'Promise It Won't Be Boring'

The story of the morning after the night before 'Promise It Won't Be Boring', the second single to come from 20 year-old British singer songwriter Ellie Moon will be released on 20th March.

Positively upbeat and full of charm, it's hard to resist the brand of fantastically accessible pop that Ellie Moon creates in 'Promise It Won't Be Boring', the second instalment to be taken from her forthcoming debut EP 'Moonisms'. Featuring sections of joyul brass, driving rhythms, and glee-laden guitars, the song is a Bowie-referencing post-party anthem for the heavy headed.

Speaking of the song, Ellie said: "I wrote it about a wild weekend I had in Glasgow. Lyrically it's the antithesis of a party anthem, and I wanted to convey that sense of impending doom you feel at the end of a night out...but the reality is the next day is never as bad as we make it out to be."

On the style of the track, Ellie says: "I also wanted to capture the fact that we as young adults have an unwavering sense of invincibility and originality. We are typically not as original as we think, and I've tried to capture this by paying homage to previous generations in a number of ways. You can hear this via the "retro" production on the track, referencing The Beatles and one of my favourite quotes from Bowie 'I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise that it won't be boring'"

'Promise It Won't Be Boring' is accompanied by a VHS throwback style video which echoes the nostalgic tones of the song. "I took inspiration from the likes of Blondie's 'Denis', The Clash, B52s and The Human League" explains Ellie, who introduces her live band for the first time in the video. "It's super high-energy and fun with a retro feel".

Born in Liverpool, Ellie and her family moved to Madrid when she was just 11 - an event which had a significant impact on her as an artist. Songwriting from a young age, Ellie said: "When I first started, it was just me and a guitar in Madrid, I didn't know any other musicians. It was a 20€ guitar from a little Spanish place" she explains, talking about the musical journey she's been on. "It just wasn't me, or my personality, so I branched out and started to play in a band. I loved Jazz and Neo Jazz, so thought maybe I should try that and I somehow ended up where I am now."

Showcasing her down to earth approach to songwriting, 'Moonisms' is an introduction to the world of Ellie Moon. In 2020 she'll debut her live show with a full band, as well as reveal another EP of new songs and her continuingly developing sound. Ellie Moon's second single 'Promise It Won't Be Boring' will be released on 20th March via Moonish Records.





