Elise Eriksen Releases 'Less' Video

Emerging pop starlet Elise Eriksen has released the music video for her feel-good debut single "Less," co-written by multi-platinum-selling songwriter Julia Michaels. Watch the effortlessly cool visual which features cameos from Shoffy and Blu DeTiger, who plays bass on the track, and shows Elise defying expectations to stand out and be herself alongside a cast of her best friends.

Watch the video below.

"'Less' speaks about things that are meaningful, but I wanted it to feel upbeat and fun because it has been such a tough year," says Elise. "I had such a great time making the video with Shoffy, Blu DeTiger, and my friends, and I think it really comes across. It really gives people insight into who I am and what it's like to hang out with me. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as we did making it!"

The video follows the recent release of "Less" (PRESS HERE) which saw its shimmering, up-tempo beats and Elise's radiant, jazz-infused vocals featured on key pop playlists worldwide, including Spotify's global New Music Friday playlists, Fresh & Chill, Apple's Pop Deluxe, and many more. The track, which reflects on growing apart in a relationship, is also featured on a large billboard in Los Angeles and received multiple spins on BBC Radio 2 - the biggest radio station in Europe.

Taking shape after a moment of bold determination, Elise threw herself into reimagining an early version of "Less" after hearing her father, GRAMMY-winning producer Mikkel Eriksen, toying with it in the studio. Using her near-encyclopedic knowledge of music history and first-hand experience of watching the world's biggest stars in the studio, Elise transformed "Less" into a shimmering sliver of timeless pop perfection with Julia Michaels' blessing and attracted collaborators in Blu DeTiger and indie sensation Shoffy.

Originally from Norway, Elise moved to New York City soon after discovering her love for singing and is now based in Los Angeles. Learning over the years what it takes to make a perfect pop song, Elise is the daughter of one half of uber-producers Stargate (Rihanna, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Jay Z) and grew up in the studio surrounded by the world's top artists and songwriters. Embracing the uncompromising work ethic she grew up surrounded by, Elise devoted years to playing the piano and honing her craft before experimenting with writing songs of her own. Inspired by artists as eclectic as Stevie Nicks, Alicia Keys, Don Toliver, Pink Floyd, and Etta James, the seventeen-year-old's dynamic musical imagination and sharp musical instincts reflect her endless creative curiosity and a deep commitment to her artistic growth.

With more music to come and a big 2021 ahead of her, Elise is uplifting listeners through her own form of emotionally honest yet seemingly carefree pop.