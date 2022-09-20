Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

El Búho Release 'Tributaries Vol. 2' Remix Compilation With Wonderwheel Recordings

El Búho releases the second volume of El Búho's "Tributaries" remix compilation series.

Sep. 20, 2022  

The new release brings together 14 more remixes from UK born producer and remixer extraordinaire Robin Perkins aka El Búho. Building on 2018's first volume (including the remix of Quantic's "Cumbia Sobre el Mar," which currently has 8.5M spins on Spotify), the evolution of the producer's sound and influences becomes clear. The album is threaded together by reinterpretations of traditional music in a new electronic-organic context. Be it Galician, Estonian, Colombian, Irish, Garifuna, Réunionnais, or French folk music, El Búho makes his own unique tribute to the originals, bringing them into his owlish universe. "Tributaries Vol. 2" is out now and available everywhere you stream music.

The album mixes club-ready bangers with beautiful and moving interpretations, easily making sense both in your living room or behind the decks. We are treated to a wide delta of influences, styles, and sounds, moving between the slow, psychedelic electronic cumbia take on Chadian group Pulo NDJ's "Dabadji Am Alcorama" across the Atlantic to the upbeat, dancefloor fire remix of Garifuna Collective "Ideruni," from an anthemic version of "No Más Velorio" by Colombia's Plu Con Pla to a refreshing, driving remix of up-and-coming Réunionnais producer Eat My Butterfly.

Tributaries offers both a nod to the past, paying tribute to traditions and folk music around the world, and a vision of the future, carving out new channels and directions, transporting the flows of the past into the future.

Stream/download the new album here: https://fanlink.to/tributaries_v2

