Eisley Share 'I'm Only Dreaming' B-Side 'I Won't Cry'

Eisley has unveiled a new 'I'm Only Dreaming' B-side called "I Won't Cry" which fans can listen to below!

"I wrote 'I Won't Cry' when some of my siblings and their families moved to Nashville a few years back," explains songwriter Sherri DuPree-Bemis. "It was a really emotional time for me because we're all very close and I was struggling with all of those adjustments being very new."

Eisley released 'I'm Only Dreaming', their fifth full length, on February 17,2017 through Equal Vision Records. It was produced by Will Yip (Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw, Balance & Composure, Lauryn Hill). The band followed up with the release of 'Of Long Days Past', a collection of acoustic and re-depicted versions of 'I'm Only Dreaming' in 2018.

Sherri will be joining her husband Max Bemis on his upcoming solo tour and will share the stage as PERMA. Their joint effort musical project is currently in the middle of tracking a new album, which was entirely funded by fans via a Kickstarter campaign the family launched last year. The album will be free for fans once finalized. PERMA tour dates kick off Friday, October 18 in Dallas, TX. For a full list of cities, see below.

MAX BEMIS SOLO/ PERMA Tour Dates

with Museum Mouth

October 18 - Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas

October 19 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

October 21- Orlando, FL - The Abbey

October 22 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

October 23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

October 25 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

October 26 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

October 28 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

October 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

November 1 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

November 2 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

November 3 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

November 5 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

November 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

November 8 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

November 9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

November 11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

November 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

November 13 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

November 15 - San Diego, CA - SOMA Sidestage

November 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

Eisley has been a band since 1997. Since forming, the band has released five studio albums: Room Noises (2005), Combinations (2007), The Valley (2011), Currents (2013), I'm Only Dreaming (2017) and Of Long Days Past (2018).





