Eisley Share 'I'm Only Dreaming' B-Side 'I Won't Cry'
Eisley has unveiled a new 'I'm Only Dreaming' B-side called "I Won't Cry" which fans can listen to below!
"I wrote 'I Won't Cry' when some of my siblings and their families moved to Nashville a few years back," explains songwriter Sherri DuPree-Bemis. "It was a really emotional time for me because we're all very close and I was struggling with all of those adjustments being very new."
Eisley released 'I'm Only Dreaming', their fifth full length, on February 17,2017 through Equal Vision Records. It was produced by Will Yip (Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw, Balance & Composure, Lauryn Hill). The band followed up with the release of 'Of Long Days Past', a collection of acoustic and re-depicted versions of 'I'm Only Dreaming' in 2018.
Sherri will be joining her husband Max Bemis on his upcoming solo tour and will share the stage as PERMA. Their joint effort musical project is currently in the middle of tracking a new album, which was entirely funded by fans via a Kickstarter campaign the family launched last year. The album will be free for fans once finalized. PERMA tour dates kick off Friday, October 18 in Dallas, TX. For a full list of cities, see below.
MAX BEMIS SOLO/ PERMA Tour Dates
with Museum Mouth
TICKETS: https://static.soundrink.com/julmb.htm
October 18 - Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas
October 19 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
October 21- Orlando, FL - The Abbey
October 22 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
October 23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
October 25 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
October 26 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
October 28 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
October 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
October 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
November 1 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop
November 2 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
November 3 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop
November 5 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
November 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
November 8 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
November 9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
November 11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
November 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
November 13 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
November 15 - San Diego, CA - SOMA Sidestage
November 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
Eisley has been a band since 1997. Since forming, the band has released five studio albums: Room Noises (2005), Combinations (2007), The Valley (2011), Currents (2013), I'm Only Dreaming (2017) and Of Long Days Past (2018).