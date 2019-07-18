Eben Makes Atlantic Records Debut With PLASTIC ANGELS

Atlantic Records and Signature Entertainment have announced the eagerly awaited label debut single from rising pop singer-producer EBEN. "Plastic Angels" sees EBEN pushing his sound to visit more emotionally sincere terrain, accentuated by the track's mesmerizing summer-ready production.

"I instantly connected with it," EBEN says of the song, a love/hate letter to Los Angeles. "The whole concept of everyone painting this picture of how perfect a place it is."

Hailed by Ones To Watch for his "immaculately polished hip-hop flavored pop," EBEN has amassed a global following partly thanks to his extensive touring in support of pop supergroup Why Don't We. Resuming their "8 Letters Tour" this evening in Costa Mesa, CA - the second leg routing will continue throughout North America this summer before hitting Europe and Australia this fall (full itinerary attached). Exclusive EBEN After Parties and Ticketless VIP Upgrades are available for most dates; for complete details and ticket availability please visit ebenofficial.com.

"I was in the audience when EBEN opened for Why Don't We at Radio City Music Hall and watched the crowd go completely crazy," said Atlantic Records Chairman/CEO Craig Kallman. "He was charismatic, dynamic, and had everyone in the palm of his hand. His talent was undeniable, and I knew right then that we had to sign him."

"My long-time partner, David Loeffler, and I discovered EBEN when we signed his group Far Young to a record deal 5 years ago," said Randy Phillips, Signature Entertainment Partner. "He was always the most compelling live performer and hard-working member, who spent every minute of his spare time to perfect his art and learn the craft of writing/producing that would propel him to his emergence as an Atlantic Records solo artist. Kudos to EBEN and our partner in Signature Entertainment, Steve Miller, for believing in us as much as we have always believed in them."

EBEN has quickly risen to the ranks of today's top new pop artists, his seemingly overnight success in fact preceded by a lifetime of effort that included an early tenure in musical theater, a four-year venture as boy-band member, and a heartbreaking elimination from a popular reality TV competition series. The 23-year-old Cincinnati-native has since earned applause - and millions of worldwide streams - for such viral favorites as "LAMBO" and "That's Alright," the latter featured on last year's acclaimed Past Hundred Days EP.

A gifted singer, charismatic performer, and self-taught producer, EBEN is currently hard at work in the studio, continuing his distinctive blending of big beats and good vibes into what he simply describes as "fun pop with some hip-hop influence in there, and a sense of something alternative."

"It's all about being able to do what I love every single day," EBEN says. "It's not about having a million-trillion dollars in my bank account. I've never had a bunch of money, anyway, so it's never been my focus. Doing this mostly just makes me happy."

"8 LETTERS TOUR"

(all dates supporting Why Don't We)

JULY

18 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair

19 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

20 - Las Vegas, NV - PARK Theater

22 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair

25 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre

26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - St. Louis, MO - Fabulous Fox Theatre

28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

30 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

AUGUST

1 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre

2 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater

3 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

5 - Baltimore, MD - Pavilion

6 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

9 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

11 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center

13 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

14 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

18 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

20 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Car Stadium

21 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

25 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Devos Performance Hall

28 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

29 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

31 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair





