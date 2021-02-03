ERRA Release New Single 'Scorpion Hymn'

Today prolific metalcore progressives ERRA have released new single "Scorpion Hymn" from their upcoming S/T album - out March 19 via UNFD. Monumental riffs, enchanting melodies and cerebral, immersive soundscapes encouraged vocalist J.T. Cavey to experiment and explore new techniques on "Scorpion Hymn". He explains, "The song features almost the entire spectrum of my voice. Producer Grant McFarland and Jesse Cash [guitarist] assisted on creating an ominous chorus that gets stuck in your head. Cash adds, "The title refers to the fable of The Scorpion and the Frog, about the nature of violent instinct. It lent a means of having aggressive lyrics to compliment the aggressive style of the instrumentals. The theme deviates in the middle section with about 8 lines about self-reflection, hazy identity, perhaps imposter syndrome, and as final group of lines that summarize the development of jaded feelings towards aged aspirations."

Determination and steadfast dedication have defined ERRA's path, forging a unique connection with an ever-growing audience, without the advantages of traditional recognition. On their career-defining fifth studio album ERRA, the band confront depression, anxiety and desperation throughout. They take listeners on a near-out-of-body journey to Aokigahara, the infamous Suicide Forest of Japan; into episodic storytelling that would make Black Mirror writers proud; and into the literary works of Cormac McCarthy and Hubert Selby Jr.

ERRA was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Grammy-nominated duo Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland. It's a definitive mission statement for Cash, vocalist J.T. Cavey, drummer Alex Ballew, bassist Conor Hesse, and guitarist Sean Price, each of them already well-respected players revered for their inspiring technicality and raw, natural talent.

Rising from Alabama, ERRA's dedicated fanbase and online community organized around the band's dense music and heady but relatable lyrics have helped further their mission, resulting in multiple No. 1 Heatseekers placements on Billboard. Previous ERRA albums Impulse (2012), Augment (2013), Drift (2016), and Neon (2018) saw the band spotlighted on tastemaker playlists, as the band's Spotify plays soared past 72 million. And with vigorous worldwide tours under their belt, ERRA have rightfully earned a sprawling audience devoted to the Alabamians' catalog, eager for each new missive.

As their music finds the balance between the crushingly heavy and the headily melodic, its members seek to find harmony between the needs of the individual and the natural flow of this shared reality. ERRA, as a band of brothers and creative force, strive to live in alignment with the present moment. ERRA, the album, represents redemption for the band, who emerged from the creative process with renewed focus, confidence, and certainty of self.

Photo Credit: Aaron Marsh