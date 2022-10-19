Mexico City band El Shirota releases new single "Influyente" via DIW Records. The song exemplifies the post-punk and post-hardcore sound that they are known for. They share, "in the era of social media where content is king and everything we say becomes indelible and part of the public domain, "Influyente" makes an equivocal call to reconsider the power of words.

Socially, it makes an invitation to get rid of idols and understand the information we consume daily in a critical way. Individually, it asks us to reflect on the way that our virtual actions have real consequences and to start acting with empathy."

El Shirota have also confirmed a U.S. tour with dates that kick off on October 29 in Los Angeles, CA and conclude with two shows at Seattle's Freakout Fest on November 10 and 13. Tickets are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

"Influyente" is the follow to El Shirota's Niebla EP which they released earlier this year. The band - who formed in 2013 - is singer and guitarist Ignacio Gomez, guitarist Ruben Anzaldúa, bassist David Lemus, and drummer Gabriel Mendoza. They have 3 EPs under their belt in addition to their 2020 full-length Tiempos Raros which saw them offer up a more refined, cleaner sound.

Listen to the new single here:

El Shirota tour dates

October 29 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

October 30 Oakland, CA Eli's Mild High Club

October 31 Reno, NV The Matador

November 1 Salt Lake City, UT Quarters

November 4 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

November 5 St. Louis, MO Platypus

November 6 Kansas City, MO recordBAR

November 7 Fort Collins, CO The Coast

November 10 Seattle,WA Freakout Fest

November 13 Seattle, WA Freakout Fest