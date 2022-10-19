Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
EL SHIROTA Releases New Single 'Influyente'

EL SHIROTA Releases New Single 'Influyente'

El Shirota have also confirmed a U.S. tour with dates that kick off on October 29.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

Mexico City band El Shirota releases new single "Influyente" via DIW Records. The song exemplifies the post-punk and post-hardcore sound that they are known for. They share, "in the era of social media where content is king and everything we say becomes indelible and part of the public domain, "Influyente" makes an equivocal call to reconsider the power of words.

Socially, it makes an invitation to get rid of idols and understand the information we consume daily in a critical way. Individually, it asks us to reflect on the way that our virtual actions have real consequences and to start acting with empathy."

El Shirota have also confirmed a U.S. tour with dates that kick off on October 29 in Los Angeles, CA and conclude with two shows at Seattle's Freakout Fest on November 10 and 13. Tickets are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

"Influyente" is the follow to El Shirota's Niebla EP which they released earlier this year. The band - who formed in 2013 - is singer and guitarist Ignacio Gomez, guitarist Ruben Anzaldúa, bassist David Lemus, and drummer Gabriel Mendoza. They have 3 EPs under their belt in addition to their 2020 full-length Tiempos Raros which saw them offer up a more refined, cleaner sound.

Listen to the new single here:

El Shirota tour dates

October 29 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

October 30 Oakland, CA Eli's Mild High Club

October 31 Reno, NV The Matador

November 1 Salt Lake City, UT Quarters

November 4 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

November 5 St. Louis, MO Platypus

November 6 Kansas City, MO recordBAR

November 7 Fort Collins, CO The Coast

November 10 Seattle,WA Freakout Fest

November 13 Seattle, WA Freakout Fest




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI TechnologyVIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI Technology
October 19, 2022

Okay Kaya, aka Kaya Wilkins, shares an intoxicating video for her new single “Inside of a Plum,” a song inspired by ketamine therapy from her upcoming world-building album, SAP. For the song’s video, made in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist Austin Lee, Kaya fed thousands of images and text to DALL·E 2 - OpenAI to create new images.
Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils New Single 'Still Dreaming'Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils New Single 'Still Dreaming'
October 19, 2022

Acclaimed musician and Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway unveils a new song, “Still Dreaming,” co-produced with Grammy-winning producer Dan Wilson (Taylor Swift, Adele, Leon Bridges), along with a video directed by Demi Adejuyigbe. A run of live performances with Jenny Owen Youngs will bring Hirway to new cities.
Glen Hansard Shares Song 'Take Heart' Feat. Marketa Irglova & Ukrainian RefugeesGlen Hansard Shares Song 'Take Heart' Feat. Marketa Irglova & Ukrainian Refugees
October 19, 2022

Irglova’s inclusion was natural on a number of levels for Hansard as he was aware her parents back in her native Czech Republic had taken in multiple families from Ukraine. Irglova, now living in Iceland had been back this summer to visit and was equally moved by the issues at hand. Watch the new performance video now!
Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'
October 19, 2022

Her debut single was co-written and produced by Eric Scullin (John K., RZA), and mixed and mastered by Grammy Award winners Rob Kinelski and John Greenham (Billie Eilish) as well as “You & Lonely,” co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle). Last year Wilder dropped her debut EP Teenage Lullabies.
BLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify SinglesBLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify Singles
October 19, 2022

Blondshell has herself on the map this year with the release of three critically acclaimed singles: her debut “Olympus,” “Kiss City,” and this summer’s “Sepsis,” which Rolling Stone listed as their #1 Pick of the Month for their “Recommends” column as they called it a “phenomenally catchy alt-rock blast from her hotly buzzed upcoming debut LP.”