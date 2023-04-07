Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dylan Mulvaney, VINCINT & House Music Legends Join White Party Palm Springs

White Party Palm Springs runs May 12-14.

Apr. 07, 2023  

White Party Global (WPG) announced the addition of dance music legends, Robin S, CeCe Peniston, Inaya Day, and Crystal Waters to its star-studded lineup. White Party Palm Springs runs May 12-14. The powerhouse quartet of dance music legends will each bring their electrifying vocals to Sunday's iconic, world-famous White Party T-Dance taking place on May 14th.

"White Party Palm Springs has been home to some of the most iconic performances, featuring renowned artists like Deborah Cox, Kylie Minogue, and Lady Gaga," says Chris Diamond, Executive Producer of White Party Global. "This year, we are honored to have four legendary house divas grace our stage and create an unforgettable experience for our attendees."

Robin S captivated the world with heartfelt anthems such as "Show Me Love" and "Luv 4 Luv," masterfully crafting a mesmerizing collection of dance tunes that embody self-love and unity. CeCe Peniston dazzled audiences across the globe with her melodious harmonies, transcending musical boundaries and charming listeners with unforgettable hits like "Finally" and "We Got a Love Thang."

"It's wonderful to see the younger audience being introduced to House Music," said Robin S. "For the dance and house fans it's never stopped being popular but to see it cross the Pop Charts with artists like Drake and Beyoncé being inspired by "Show Me Love" has been a blessing."

Named one of the "Greatest of All Time Club/Dance Artists" by Billboard Magazine, International recording artist, Inaya Day delighted millions of partygoers with her soul-touching performances of club classics, including "Nasty Girl" and "Keep Pushin." And Crystal Waters captivated generations with her iconic hits such as "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" and "100% Pure Love," which have become enduring anthems that celebrate self-expression and liberation.

This year's festivities promise to be grander, more daring and exude an unparalleled thrill like never seen before. Dylan Mulvaney, an actress, content creator, and advocate for transgender rights, will be honored as the 2023 'Queen of White Party' at Saturday night's WHITE OUT event. Mulvaney, who received the prestigious TikTok Trailblazer award in 2022, has not only shattered barriers but also inspired a younger generation to accept and celebrate diversity.

"I am over the moon honored to be crowned the queen of White Party 2023!" said Dylan Mulvaney. "When I heard about their FLUIDITY event I was especially excited; the entire weekend is a space that can be enjoyed by all. I'm ready to dance the night away with my LGBTQ+ fam!"

Singer-songwriter and queer performer, VINCINT will bring his powerhouse voice, infectious energy, and chart-topping hits to Friday night's FLUIDITY. Joining Friday's lineup is The Legendary Kevin Aviance, a New York City drag queen and performance artist whose electrifying vocals on the dance hit "Cunty," can be heard at the top of Beyonce's hit single "Pure/Honey." World-renowned producer, promoter, and performer CircuitMOM will bring her opulent, Broadway-style production to Friday night's festivities and to Sunday's SOAKED! Pool Party with 'the cool MOM pool party takeover.'

For all the latest information on the host hotel, individual day passes and weekend pass pricing, event details, and new musical guests, please visit www.whitepartyglobal.com and follow us on social via Instagram and Facebook. This year, White Party Palm Springs is powered by Industry Puerto Vallarta, Garçon, Ketel One, Wet Platinum, GAY PV, Commando, Rugiet, KGAY, Renegade.bio, ViiV Healthcare, Acqua Panna, Daiquiri Dick's, Skin Kare Magic, Reign, Michelob Ultra, Pure for Men, and Crumble Catering and Events.



David Haerle Releases New Album El Camino Sierra Photo
David Haerle Releases New Album 'El Camino Sierra'
Available on all digital platforms, El Camino Sierra is also being offered as a CD release with extra care given to packaging art directed by Aaron Murtagh: a double gatefold spread  accompanied by an expansive multi-page booklet, featuring photos by Michael Pottle and illustrations by Jennifer Cuellar.
A R I Z O N A Face the Dark Skies & Announce Self-Titled Third Album Photo
A R I Z O N A Face the 'Dark Skies' & Announce Self-Titled Third Album
Acclaimed electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A are excited to share that their self-titled third studio album will be released via Fueled By Ramen. In celebration of the announcement, the band have also unveiled an optimistic, infectious, and upbeat new single – ironically titled “Dark Skies” – about persevering through challenging times.
Saxophonist Adam Larson Completes Trilogy Series On WITH LOVE, FROM NEW YORK Out Now Photo
Saxophonist Adam Larson Completes Trilogy Series On WITH LOVE, FROM NEW YORK Out Now
Saxophonist Adam Larson's With Love, From New York marks his eighth release as a leader and final installment in his series of trio albums recorded in 2021 and 2022.
Darkwave Artist Mareux Releases Single Little Lies Photo
Darkwave Artist Mareux Releases Single 'Little Lies'
“Little Lies” layers neon keys above a head-nodding bass line and icy production. Surging through this sonic backdrop, Mareux’s deep intonation bellows and beckons with an entrancing and engaging refrain. Emblematic of his haunting idiosyncratic sound, the track melts into a transfixing ebb and flow.

