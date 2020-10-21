Dvorko & Damon Sharpe Reimagine 'The Power of Love' for BACK TO THE FUTURE Day

A scintillating reimagining .

In celebration of Back to the Future Day, DJ & producer DVRKO today released a scintillating reimagining of classic pop/rock track "The Power of Love," and accompanied highly-produced animated music video, out now and streaming on all available digital platforms via independent label L1N3 Records. The cover features an icy female vocal, a death-defyingly powerful and booming bassline with a banging 4/4 beat, ossicular builds and dynamic synths - a rework fit for the mainstage of a dance music festival. The track also revels in a trap and dubstep vibe after the second chorus, showcasing DVRKO's new-age interpretation that will appeal to the masses.

Tonight, fans are invited to travel through time with DVRKO and award-winning producer/DJ, Damon Sharpe as they present Power of Love: A Back to the Future Day Livestream Special Event. The duo will join forces for a 1-hour DJ set with blooming beats and nostalgic treats. Tune in tonight, Wednesday, October 21st at 4:29pm PT exclusively at twitch.tv/dashradio

DVRKO's debut original single, "This is How" featuring Sarah De Warren, was a strong showing for the producer's first effort. Released via independent label L1N3 Records, the track has racked up more than 5 million global streams to date, with 350,000 of those within the first two weeks of its May 11 release, and was quickly added to the popular "Friday Cratediggers" Spotify playlist. The original mix soared to #36 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Indicator chart in mid-July, and at the time was the only song on the chart released by an independent record label. The single drew an expansive remix pack, featuring reworks from artists including Jayceeoh, BIJOU, Tony Arzadon, ATLAST, DialedIN, San Noel, Dark Intensity, Sam Silver, Freshcobar, and DJ Gozzi. Upon release, the remix pack's combined Spotify monthly listeners clocked in at over 2.4 million. On the radio, "This is How" has aired on iHeart Radio's "Remix Top 30 Countdown," KLUC-FM Radio Las Vegas' "Club 985," Dash Radio's "Electro City" and "Insomniac Radio" channels, "The Zach Sang Show," amongst many others. The track was accompanied by an attention-grabbing official music video, the first from the mysterious DVRKO, which has racked up over 1.4 million views and been featured on MTVU, Music Choice, LA-TV and more. Set against the backdrop of an industrialized, dystopian future, the video depicts a masked DVRKO traveling through a fiery, other-worldly portal in a DeLorean to infiltrate a championship aerobic dance competition.

After making some serious noise, the enigmatic producer returned to the forefront with his sophomoric original release - anthemic, future bass jam "Lights Up." Delivered to the masses, along with an official lyric video, the hands-in-the-air hit garnered the attention of notorious dance music producers including Robbie Rivera, Black Caviar and Disco Fries, who joined forces with DVRKO to deliver their own remixes. In under one month, the "Lights Up" original mix and dance-inducing remixes garnered over 500,000 global streams, and currently stands at over 1 million streams on Spotify alone. The track has aired on SiriusXM's "BPM," iHeart Radio's "Evolution Radio," KLUC-FM Radio Las Vegas' "Club 985," Dash Radio's "Insomniac Radio" and "Electro City" channels, EDM Sessions Radio, KXRG-FM Honolulu's "My 95.9 FM, amongst many more. "Lights Up" has also been supported by R3HAB's "I NEED R3HAB," Pasquale Rotella's "Night Owl Radio," and Damon Sharpe's "Brainjack Radio" shows.

Between writing original productions "This is How" and "Lights Up," the versatile, masked musician released his own re-works of hot hits spanning multiple genres over the 2020 summer. DVRKO put his treatment on Cheat Codes ft. Trippie Redd, Blackbear, Prince$$ Rosie "No Service in the Hills," Marshmello x Wiwek's "Angklung Life," and Neon Trees' "New Best Friend." DVRKO also unleashed his third original single, "Death March," which details a prolonged, toxic love affair.

In September, DVRKO released his fourth original tune, "Somewhere in L.A." ft. Sarah De Warren, and a hilarious music video featuring puppet characters from the master puppeteer behind Crank Yankers, The Muppets and more. Shortly after, DVRKO was tapped to deliver an official remix for chart-topping hit, "Be Like That" from Kane Brown, Swae Lee and Khalid. This fall, DVRKO is gearing up to unveil an electrified version of Huey Lewis and the News' award-winning track "Power of Love" in celebration of Back to the Future Day on October 21st. Fans can expect several more monster original tunes and official remixes to come.

The bubbling musician, featured in Billboard.com, DJ Times, Digital Journal, EDM.com, DancingAstronaut, EDMTunes, EDMSauce, OneEDM, TheNocturnalTimes, EDM Identity, Fresh Music Freaks and many other media outlets, has cemented himself as undeniable creative force in the global dance music scene. Follow DVRKO's new radio show DVRKADE RADIO, airing Wednesdays at 6pm PT / 9 pm ET on Insomniac Radio, and join the conversation using the hashtag #DVRKADERADIO on socials. Following its initial airing, you can also catch DVRKADE Radio syndicated on Dash Radio's Electro City, Mix 247 EDM, My 95.9 FM Hawaii, Hits Music Radio Spain, Digitally Imported UK and more. Follow @WHOISDVRKO on for the latest news and thrilling DVRKO content.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles