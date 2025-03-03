Dutch Interior Release New Single 'Beekeeping'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dutch Interior — the LA County-based band of lifelong friends Jack Nugent, Conner Reeves, Davis Stewart, Noah Kurtz, and brothers Shane and Hayden Barton — have released the new single “Beekeeping” from their Fat Possum debut Moneyball out March 21st. The band have also announced their debut UK dates at End Of The Road and Manchester Psych Festivals, with further UK/EU tour dates to be announced soon.

Following the “warm and sludgy country” (Brooklyn Vegan) of lead single “Fourth Street,” "Beekeeping" captures the aftermath of a relationship. In vocalist Shane Barton’s words, the track “is a reflection on personal flaws. It cautions against maintaining stagnant relationships and serves as a reminder that doing so is more akin to an act of cruelty than a favor.” On the track’s closing moments Barton reflects: “It’s not like I tried to be / Cruel or incomplete / I just thought I owed you / So I endured you.”

Moneyball finds its way through its own humorous twists and turns, alongside an undercurrent of omnipresent, steadfast declarations of love. It’s this stark romanticism that makes the music of the band expand outside the confines of the spaces they dwell into something more universally compelling, a manifestation of hope and faith that, together, they can create something bigger than themselves.

Moneyball was produced by Reeves and mixed by Phil Ek (Modest Mouse, Duster, Fleet Foxes). Five of the six band members have vocal and lyrical credits on the record; one can begin to pick up the separate stylings and personalities of the band members by the songs they independently write before bringing to the band at large, where the songs often grow into new forms all together. Despite this individual approach to songwriting, they describe each other as “branches of the same core life” whose colliding influences and experience all bleed into the songs, and the ten songs that make up the record find cohesion “not just in the art but the physical space”: the band’s studio as well as their longstanding friendships.

Last month, Dutch Interior announced a North American tour in support of Moneyball. The’ll kick things off with an appearance at SXSW, with dates supporting Iceage, Frog and Lowertown to follow. A full list of dates can be found below, and further information is available here.

Dutch Interior Tour Dates

Tuesday 03/11 11:55PM - SXSW Official @ 13th Floor

Thursday 03/13 11:30AM - Creem Mag and Third Man Day Party @ 13th Floor (SXSW)

Thursday 03/13 3:20PM - Planetary Radio Day Party @ Valhalla (SXSW)

Thursday 03/13 9:00PM - Future Classic @ Mohawk (SXSW)

Friday 03/14 4:00PM - Paste Mag Day Party @ High Noon (SXSW)

—---

Mon. Mar. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon#

Thu. Mar. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Going Underground (in-store performance)

Fri. Mar. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Well Wishes (album release party)

Sat. Mar. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

Sun. Mar. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*

Tue. Mar. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge*

Wed. Mar. 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

Thu. Mar. 27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

Fri. Mar. 28 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

Sun. Apr. 6 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room^

Tue. Apr. 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge^

Thu. Apr. 10 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk^

Fri. Apr. 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger^

Sat. Apr. 12 - Houston, TX @ Wonky Power^

Sun. Apr. 13 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves^

Sat. Aug. 30 - Manchester, England - Manchester Psych Festival

Sun. Aug. 31 - Dorset, England - End of the Road Festival

# supporting Iceage

* supporting Frog

^ supporting Lowertown

Photo Credit: Julien Sage

Comments