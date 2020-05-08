Dustbowl Revival Release Live Quarantine Video For 'Nobody Knows (Is It You)'

Eclectic Los Angeles-based ensemble have produced a creative quarantine live performance video of all of the band members in their individual homes with dancing fans from across the globe, for their recent release "Nobody Knows (Is It You)."

Watch the Video below!

The song is from their latest full-length effort Is It You, Is It Me, released on their own Medium Expectations label via Nashville's Thirty Tigers. Their latest offering finds the celebrated band expanding beyond the boundaries of their already genre-defying style that incorporates everything from folk to funk to New Orleans swing and so much in between. Is It You, Is It Me is infused with subtle pop sensibilities that enhance Dustbowl Revival's already infectious sound, which is a slight departure for the group but also marks a milestone in the continuous progression of their style.

Produced by Sam Kassirer (Lake Street Dive, Josh Ritter) and engineered by Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens), Is It You, Is It Me's 13 songs slowly build and culminate into some of Dustbowl Revival's most powerful musical moments to date. The album debuted on four Billboard charts including Americana/Folk and Alternative sales charts and continues it's twelve-week streak on the Americana radio chart.

Moments of humor and heart shine through as seen on the cheeky "Nobody Knows (Is It You)" which is what the band felt the world could use more of right now. Co-lead Liz Beebe says: "It is important to us, to still do what we do best which is try to connect and uplift one another in hard times as well as fun, this was a way we could do that and stay safe." The video features videos submitted by fans of all ages from throughout the U.S. and as far as Europe, including two fans in T-Rex costumes, a family skipping with their dog, an excited shirtless man, former Dustbowl bassist James Klopfleisch with his wife Morgan and bird Wilma, and more. The video, edited by Waldemar Centeno, concludes with a message thanking health care workers and first responders. Combining the inspiration from the fun sounds of New Orleans music with the uplifting dancing videos of friends and fans, co-lead Z Lupetin says, "recently I loved seeing friends with their kids and dogs and parents all dancing at home trying to stay positive and creative and I'm glad we convinced folks from across the country (even a few in England) to send in videos of them grooving along. The tune has a beat grounded in our love of New Orleans brass band traditions - and when I was writing it, I was also inspired by listening to Harry Belafonte's collections of Caribbean folk songs."

"Nobody Knows (Is It You)" was written by the members of Dustbowl Revival, core members Z. Lupetin (lead vocals/guitar), Liz Beebe (lead vocals), Matt Rubin (trumpet/fluegelhorn/keys), Ulf Bjorlin (trombones), Josh Heffernan (drums/percussion) and former member Connor Vance (guitars/fiddle). The video also features the band's touring bassist Yosmel Montejo. While the song was written by the group, the initial idea was formulated by Lupetin who said, "the very idea of the song "Nobody Knows" became fitting in this strange, scary time where we just want to figure out how to fix things quick -we don't know who the expert we should trust is, and when it comes down it, we just don't trust our leaders. The hero in the tune is a Zen goofball who accidentally becomes President and just wants people to be strong and steady as an oak tree in the sun, while he's growing his own homemade wine in the country. In the end, we're all just trying our best to get by and have to rely on each other to fix things."

After ten years of touring together and amassing a passionate and loyal following worldwide, Dustbowl Revival continues to push the envelope with the evolution of their music and creation of uplifting videos. "Nobody Knows (Is It You)" was the closing song for the shows on the recent album release tour, turning the room into a grand dance party. Social distancing and stay-at-home orders have people apart, but this song can continue to uplift the spirits of fans around the world.

The video was just released on YouTube at the above link and via the Facebook of Dustbowl Revival at www.facebook.com/dustbowlrevial today at 10am PDT.

April 17-19 Dustbowl Revival joined the trend of virtual performances and events by launching their very own virtual music festival, Sway-At-Home Fest. The festival included performances by three-time Grammy nominee Luther Dickinson, Stax recording artist and Grammy nominee Southern Avenue, 2019 Latin Grammy nominee Making Movies, acclaimed roots artists such as Steve Poltz, Birds of Chicago, Shook Twins, and headlined by Dustbowl themselves. The festival was hosted on the band's Facebook page as a Facebook Live, garnering an average of 1,000 views during each live broadcast and by four days after the last performance reaching 120,000 cumulative views.

Sway-At-Home Fest will return for its next run Saturday May 23 and Sunday May 24 from 1pm-5pm PDT. The fest was created by Dustbowl Revival and their management, as a way to continue to keep people's minds off of these trying times and soaked up in the grooves of the music. The first-round of the line-up includes: Valerie June, The War and Treaty, A.J. Croce, Pokey LaFarge, Lily Hiatt, Shinyribs, Elana James of Hot Club of Cowtown, Lindsay Lou, The Mastersons, Freddy & Francine, Leftover Cuties, and TERRIER (Ben of Brothers Comatose with Erika of T Sisters). The festival suggests donations to MusiCares, The Michael Bonanomi Foundation, and to each Artist's own tip jar.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You