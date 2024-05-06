Romain Virgo to Embark on Northeast U.S. Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reggae artist Romain Virgo has announced a string of headlining shows across the Northeast U.S. in support of his latest album, The Gentle Man. The first concert is slated for June 6 at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut, followed by back-to-back shows at the Crown Hill Theater in Brooklyn on June 7 and 8. He will end the run on June 9 at The Ave Live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Purchase tickets HERE.

“It’s always a joy to share my music with a live audience, especially when they’re hearing certain songs for the first time. So I’m looking forward to creating more memorable experiences with this Gentle Man U.S. tour — something special for my fans, whether it’s their first or tenth Romain Virgo show,” said Romain Virgo.

“The support I felt at my recent Record Store Day meet and greet in Queens, NY was overwhelming, and we’re definitely going to translate that energy back into these shows.”

The can’t-miss performances will feature a seven-piece live band, including rising singers Janeel Mills and Tori Lattore. The hosts for the shows will be DJ Buck and Bojangles in New Haven, Platinum Kids at night one in Brooklyn, Rorystonelove at night two in Brooklyn, and DJ Young Genna and Solomonic Sound System in Philadelphia.

The U.S. leg of The Gentle Man Tour follows a sold-out, three-show run in Jamaica where Romain Virgo was joined by surprise guests Protoje, Agent Sasco, Jesse Royal, and Christopher Martin. Later in the summer, the Jamaican artist and his band will bring The Gentle Man Tour to Europe, where they will appear at several festivals including Summerjam in Germany and South Facing Festival in England.

His fourth studio album, The Gentle Man, arrived on March 1 via VP Records. It was announced with the Masicka-assisted single “Been There Before,” and includes the songs “Good Woman,” “Driver,” and “Switch You On.”

