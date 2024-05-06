The Doobie Brothers Add Canadian Leg to the 2024 Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have added a Canadian leg to The 2024 Tour.

The band will play a run of six shows this Fall beginning October 8, 2024 in London, ON at Budweiser Gardens and wrapping October 16, 2024 in Saint John, NB at TD Station. The 2024 Tour follows The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour which has had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years. After an incredibly successful leg in Canada last year, the Doobies are returning and hitting even more cities due to overwhelming demand.

Tickets for Canadian tour dates go on sale Friday, May 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM local time. Citi is the official card of the Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour and a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck, preferred entrance and more. For complete tour and ticket information visit LiveNation.com.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. In 2023, the band released a new single, “Lahaina”, their first release since their 2021 album Liberté. The song, which also featured Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Henry Kapono, is in support of those affected by the devastating fires in Maui last year. Along with this new music, The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

Tour Dates

OCTOBER 8, 2024 – LONDON, ON – BUDWEISER GARDENS

OCTOBER 9, 2024 – KITCHENER, ON – THE AUD

OCTOBER 12, 2024 – LAVAL, QC – PLACE BELL

OCTOBER 13, 2024 – KINGSTON, ON – SLUSH PUPPIE PLACE

OCTOBER 15, 2024 – QUEBEC CITY, QC– CENTRE VIDEOTRON

OCTOBER 16, 2024 – SAINT JOHN, NB – TD STATION

About The Doobie Brothers

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” "Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies – a rare “diamond record.” In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on stage. Additionally, The Doobie Brothers released their autobiography, Long Train Runnin’ on July 26, 2022.

Comments