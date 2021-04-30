Dru Down Releases New Single 'What Are You Lookin At'

Legendary Bay Area hip-hop artist Dru Down has returned with his brand-new single "What Are You Lookin At" out today from his forthcoming album Livin Legend (God Willin) Pt. 2-the follow-up to his 2020 release Livin Legend (God Willin) Pt. I. MXDWN premiered the track, praising it as "the kind of song that would play as well on the streets as in the club, with a hard-hitting snare beat and Dru Down's agressive but magnetic cadence." Dru Down merch is available now.

Listen below!

Dru Down released his debut album 'Fools from the Streets' in 1993. The local success of this record led to him signing with Relativity Records, a Sony Music imprint, to release his second album, 'Explicit Game', in 1994. The album spawned Dru Down's most successful single to date, "Pimp of the Year", which peaked at #65 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the Billboard charts for 24 weeks.

His third album, Can You Feel Me was released in 1996 and spawned a single by the same name that was a minor commercial hit. Known as the illegitimate son of Parliament-Funkadelic bass icon, Bootsy Collins, Dru Down had his first collaboration with Collins on Can You Feel Me, which was followed by a guest appearance on Collins' album, Fresh Outta 'P' University.

Can You Feel Me peaked at #54 on the Billboard 200, and was critically praised, receiving a 4/5 star rating from Allmusic. That same year, Dru Down began his acting career appearing in the movie Original Gangstas as Kayo. He also appeared on the 2Pac song "All About You" from 2Pac's fourth studio album, All Eyez on Me, which reached 10x Platinum.

In the 2000's Dru launched his own label, Pimp On Records and began working with other Bay Area artists, as well as releasing some of his own music. He again appeared on a Bootsy Collins album with the track "Pusherman" from the 2017 album World Wide Funk. Dru spent most of 2020 working with producer Donatello on tracks for Livin Legend (God Willin) Pt. 2 which includes featured guests like Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Keak Da Sneak, and Yukmouth & Kuzzo Fly of the Luniz.

Livin Legend (God Willin) Pt. 2 LP

TRACKLISTING

01 Intro

02 What Are you Lookin At

03 Everywhere I Go

04 Bag On Me (featuring Stagmotta)

05 Audi on that Azz (featuring Krayzie Bone)

06 3 Word Quote (featuring Jinx MC)

07 Pullin All Nighterz (featuring Dawn Da Dutchess)

08 Matter Fact That (featuring Yukmouth and Kuzzo Fly)

09 Read Between The Lines (featuring Lee Majors)

10 Natural Born Hustla

11 Lights On (featuring. Bay Heff)

12 Make the Call

13 What yu Saying (featuring Torque MC)

14 Mine Again (featuring Keak Da Sneak)

15 Thin Line

Livin Legend (God Willin) Pt. 2, drops May 28 on Pimp On Records/Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner).