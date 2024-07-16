Drowning Pool Unveils July Tour Dates With A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drowning Pool, the heavy metal band known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, has unveiled their July tour dates with special guests A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever.

The tour promises to be an adrenaline-fueled journey, featuring Drowning Pool's dynamic return with lead singer Ryan McCombs. Fans can also look forward to the release of brand new music, including their first new single with McCombs in 13 years, currently being mixed and mastered.

Drowning Pool Tour Dates:

JULY

16 Knoxville, TN @ Concourse

18 Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

19 Cumberland, MD @Rock the Mountains

20 Grand Rapids, MI @Upheaval

21 East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

23 Springfield, MO @ Regency Live

24 Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

25 Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live

26 Omaha, NB @ Barnato’s

27 Menahga, MN @Mid Summer Music Fest

SEPTEMBER

5 Hinkley, MN @ Grand Casino

14 El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock

26 Louisville, KY @Louder Than Life

OCTOBER

10 Sacramento, CA @Aftershock

Known for their iconic anthem “Bodies,” Drowning Pool needs no introduction. This breakout single propelled them to international recognition, leaving an indelible mark on the nu metal landscape. The song’s relentless energy and defiant spirit resonated with a generation, becoming an anthem for moshers, metalheads, and fans of electrifying live performances.

Ryan McCombs played a pivotal role in the band’s evolution, joining their ranks in the aftermath of the tragic loss of beloved frontman Dave Williams. His powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence breathed new life into Drowning Pool, solidifying their status as metal titans. Songs like “37 Stitches,” “Feel Like I Do,” and “Turn So Cold” catapulted them to new heights, earning them a place among the genre’s heavyweights.

Yet, Drowning Pool’s story is not just about music; it’s a testament to enduring friendships and a shared passion for their craft. Ryan’s return to the band in 2023 marks a reunion of kindred spirits, a return to the roots of their musical journey. As he succinctly puts it, “Just being back in the same room together after so many years… was a quick reminder as to why I considered them to be my best friends in the business back in the day.”

Their path has not been without its challenges. “Bodies” faced misinterpretations and controversy, with its lyrics taken out of context. Nevertheless, their music has persisted, embraced by the very culture that birthed it. “Bodies” remains an enduring anthem, not just for Drowning Pool but for metal culture as a whole. Its legacy lives on, inspiring new generations of fans. Guitarist C.J. Pierce captures the essence of their dedication: “I’d play ‘Bodies’ five times a night if people really wanted it that bad!” The song’s timeless appeal transcends generations, resonating with both the seasoned and the fresh-faced.

Drowning Pool’s return is a testament to the enduring power of their music, a reminder that their unapologetic spirit continues to strike chords with audiences worldwide. The band experienced a triumphant resurgence in 2023 and with new music on the horizon, a 2024/25 calendar proving that the demand for the band isn’t about to slow down.., Drowning Pool has a white knuckle grip on their present and future with no plans to slow down.

Photo Credit: Tricia Starr Photography

