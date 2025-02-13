Dropkick Murphys Set St. Patrick's Day 2025 Live Stream

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music fans worldwide can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day live with Dropkick Murphys for the sixth year in a row through the Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day 2025 Live From Boston Live Stream, presented by SiriusXM Faction Punk, on Monday, March 17.

Premier streaming platform Veeps will air the sold-out Dropkick Murphys’ House Of Blues Boston performance LIVE at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. Tickets are on sale here.

All ticket purchasers have access to unlimited repeat viewings of the Dropkick Murphys performance stream during the 7-day replay period, and Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free as part of their subscription and can rewatch as many times as they want for a full year.

2025 marks Dropkick Murphys’ 6th year in a row of live streamed performances as part of their annual run of hometown Boston St. Patrick’s Day shows. In 2020, the live stream visionaries were one of the first to embrace streaming performances, starting with their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick’s Day virtual performance and followed by their landmark Streaming Outta Fenway live stream, which held the #3 spot on Pollstar’s “Top 2020 Live Streams” chart. Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, was #1 on Pollstar’s live stream chart. Overall, Dropkick Murphys’ widely-viewed and highly-acclaimed live streamed performances have been watched over 20 million times by people around the world and were featured on CBS This Morning Saturday, CNN, NBC Nightly News, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and in the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and more.

The St. Patrick’s Day live streamed performance is the final tour date of Dropkick Murphys’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Tour, which kicks off February 26 in Huntington, New York and wraps with four Boston, Massachusetts hometown shows on March 14, 15, 16 and 17.

During the live stream and at other tour dates, fans will have the chance to hear Dropkick Murphys’ classics, along with their current single “Sirens” and other new songs from the next album, slated for release via the band’s Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS] in 2025.

Dropkick Murphys are: Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), and Kevin Rheault (bass). Joining the band for their live shows is bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Campbell Webster.

Comments