Dropkick Murphys Present St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021

True to their annual tradition - with a twist for these turbulent times - Dropkick Murphys will unite with music fans from around the globe for Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down to virtually celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. The free streaming online concert--with no in-person audience--will be simulcast worldwide via www.DKMstream.com.

Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down is presented by Boston-area tech company Pega (a leading provider of digital transformation software) and sponsored by YOU.

Dropkick Murphys founder Ken Casey explains, "Instead of charging for tickets, we're going to 'pass the virtual hat' so you can donate what you'd like to help support us in our efforts to keep paying our employees. When we did the first two free live streams for charity, our fans were super generous and we raised lots of money for good causes. But frankly, we've been out of work for over a year, so this one, we've gotta make about us. Of course, a portion will also go to charity, as always! "

People who donate in advance or during the stream (via www.DKMstream.com) will see their name scroll across the ticker at the bottom of the screen during Still Locked Down.

Still Locked Down will feature a variety of fan favorites, as well as select songs from the band's new studio album, due out soon. Look for details about the new album next week.

After last year's Streaming Outta Fenway and Streaming Up From Boston live stream performances, Dropkick Murphys are now focusing on bringing fans the show they'd expect to see in person. The St. Patrick's Day 2021 streaming event will feature Dropkick Murphys performing socially distanced on an arena-sized stage with a full LED screen and a brand new video show directed by the band's longtime friend Josh Adams from Mindpool Live. Josh has also directed two Dropkick Murphys concert films and is the director of live concert video productions for Foo Fighters.

Dropkick Murphys have a long history of giving back and finding creative ways to connect with fans, and they've continued this tradition throughout the pandemic. On St. Patrick's Day 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting critical mass in the United States, Dropkick Murphys held their Streaming Up From Boston live stream event in lieu of their normal Boston Blowout St. Patrick's Day celebration. To date, it's been watched more than 13 million times across platforms, was featured on CBS This Morning Saturday, CNN, NBC Nightly News, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and in the Wall Street Journal, and raised more than $60,000 through the band's charitable organization, The Claddagh Fund.

In May 2020, they masterminded the historic Streaming Outta Fenway presented by Pega. Taking the infield at Fenway Park instruments in-hand, it stood out as the first-ever music event without an in-person audience at a major U.S. sports venue, and the first music performance directly on the infield at Fenway. Bruce Springsteen joined on the Jumbotron for a two-song "Double Play" of DKM's "Rose Tattoo" and his "American Land." Most importantly, they hauled in $700,000-plus to benefit charities such as Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America®, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston.

Dropkick Murphys are: Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitars, vocals), Kevin Rheault (touring bassist) and Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player).

For more information on Dropkick Murphys, visit: www.dropkickmurphys.com.

Dropkick Murphys proudly remain Boston's rock 'n' roll underdogs turned champions. Since 1996, the boys have thrown down with the kind of rock 'n' roll that's meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally. With a celebrated discography including 2005's gold-selling Warrior's Code and the near double-platinum classic "I'm Shipping Up To Boston," they've quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide. Whether you caught a legendary gig at The Rathskeller (The Rat) under Kenmore Square, found the band by taking the T to Newbury Comics to cop Do Or Die in '98, discovered them in Martin Scorsese's Academy Award-winning The Departed, or saw 'em throw down at Coachella (or one of hundreds of other festivals), you've become a part of their extended family. Among many accolades, they've earned three Top 10 albums on the Billboard Top 200, generated half-a-billion streams, and sold out gigs on multiple continents. Not to mention, The Signed and Sealed in Blood standout "Rose Tattoo" graced Loudwire's "Top 66 Best Of The Decade Rock Songs" at #21 with a bullet. Most recently, 2017's 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory (released through the band's own Born & Bred Records), bowed at #8 on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the #1 independently released album. In 2021, they return with their tenth full-length album.