Drive-By Truckers & Deer Tick Join Forces for 'Charm & Decadence Tour'

ATO recording artists Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick are joining forces for an epic North American summer tour. The Charm & Decadence Tour gets underway May 29 at San Antonio, TX’s Stable Hall and then continues through early August. Support throughout comes from special guest Thelma and the Sleaze. Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 am (local) (PW: CHARM) and end Thursday, February 13 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales start Friday, February 14 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit here and here.

This week will see Drive-By Truckers rocking their beloved home base of Athens, GA with the 2025 edition of their annual HeAthens Homecoming, a four-night concert event set for the legendary 40 Watt Club on February 12-15. Tickets for all four shows – which include an intimate performance of their acclaimed 2001 album Southern Rock Opera on February 12 – are now completely sold out. As if that weren’t enough, Drive-By Truckers will return to the 40 Watt on February 17 for a sold-out rock and pro wrestling spectacular with Athens’ own Classic City Wrestling. Also, DBT’s Patterson Hood will be releasing his 4th studio album, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams (ATO) on February 21. He will celebrate its arrival with a run of US headline dates in March. The Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams 2025 Tour – which will feature backing from his band, The Sensurrounders, with support from special guest Lydia Loveless – gets underway March 18 at Somerville, MA’s Center for Arts at the Armory, making stops at Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Made, as well as shows in DC, Atlanta and Nashville, while finishing up at The Whirling Tiger on April 5. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Deer Tick will also hit the road this spring for a pair of eagerly awaited shows supporting Tyler Childers, set for Raleigh, NC’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (April 15) and Charlotte, NC’s PNC Music Pavilion (April 16).

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS / DEER TICK - CHARM & DECADENCE TOUR 2025

MAY

29 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall

30 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

JUNE

1 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

3 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

6 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

7 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

8 – Reno, NV – The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

10 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

11 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

12 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

13 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live

15 – Livingston, MT – Pine Creek Lodge

16 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

20 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

21 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre

22 – Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Amphitheatre

23 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater *

JULY

18 – Berwyn, IL – Fitzgerald’s Outdoors

19 – Berwyn, IL – Fitzgerald’s Outdoors

20 – Bayfield, WI – Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

22 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden

24 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

25 – New York, NY – Pier 17

26 – Accord, NY – Arrowhead Farms

27 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent *

29 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

30 – South Deerfield, MA – Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Co.

AUGUST

1 – Richmond, VA – Maymont

2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

3 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

5 – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer *

6 – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer *

8 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

9 – Indianapolis, IN – Broad Ripple Park

*No Thelma and the Sleaze

ABOUT DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS:

Since their inception in 1996, Drive-By Truckers have carved out a unique niche with their raw, unflinching storytelling, heavy-hitting guitar riffs, and blend of alternative and Southern rock. Founded by Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley, Drive-By Truckers have released 14 studio albums and played more than 2,500 shows in the last three decades. Notable members include long-time drummer Brad Morgan and current members Jay Gonzalez and Matt Patton, who have helped define the band’s evolving sound. The band’s work has often reflected the state of American society, particularly through their celebrated trilogy of albums: American Band (ATO, 2016), The Unraveling (ATO, 2020), and The New OK (ATO, 2020). This series marked a bold foray into politically charged and topical songwriting, earning acclaim for its insightful commentary and fearless expression.

In 2022, they released Welcome 2 Club XIII (ATO), an introspective look back at their early days, juxtaposed with the realities of adult life and parenting. This album highlights the band’s continued ability to blend personal reflection with broader societal observations. In July 2024, the band released the deluxe edition of their influential third studio album, Southern Rock Opera. Alongside the reissue, the band has been touring across North America on their Southern Rock Opera Revisited Tour, featuring a full performance of the album that solidified their legacy in the annals of rock history. Last year also saw Drive-By Truckers marking the 2024 presidential election with an expanded new edition of their landmark 2016 album, American Band, now including bonus live tracks, updated liner notes, additional photos, and exclusive new artwork which sees the album’s powerful original cover by photographer Danny Clinch reinterpreted by longtime visual collaborator, the late Wes Freed. As they continue to push boundaries and explore new musical territories, Drive-By Truckers remain a vital and dynamic force in the rock genre, celebrated for their powerful narratives and unwavering dedication to their craft.

ABOUT DEER TICK:

Founded by singer/guitarist John McCauley in 2004, with the lineup solidified in 2009, Deer Tick’s eighth studio album, 2023’s Emotional Contracts (ATO), catalogs all the existential casualties that accompany the passing of time, instilling each song with the irresistibly reckless spirit that’s defined the Providence, RI-bred band for nearly two decades. Deer Tick’s most collaborative work to date, the album sees all four members – including guitarist Ian O’Neil, drummer Dennis Ryan, and bassist Christopher Ryan – operating at their peak songcraft powers, with each of its raggedy eloquent 10 tracks based in playing around together and connected in the almost telepathic way that’s only possible after nearly 20 years. A phenomenally rowdy live act who once averaged 250 shows a year, Deer Tick mainly credit their deep-rooted connection to a mutual love for the unpredictability of the musical impulse. “I feel very lucky that we all ran into each other at some point pretty early on in our lives,” says John McCauley. “From the start, I just wanted to find other musicians that would somehow all stick together, which definitely isn’t easy. But we all have a real fascination with music, and that desire to never limit ourselves or repeat ourselves is something that we all very much continue to share.”

Photo Credit: Brantley Gutierrez

