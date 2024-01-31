Drew & Ellie Holcomb Release New Single 'Brick By Brick' & Announce New EP

Drew & Ellie Holcomb are excited to announce that they will be releasing their new Brick by Brick EP this coming Valentine's Day – the same day the duo kick-off their Feels Like Home US headline tour.

News of the EP comes with the release of the achingly beautiful title track “Brick by Brick” today – listen HERE via your preferred DSP. The song opens with the sounds of an acoustic guitar and is anchored by the warm tones, subtle twang, and alluring cadence of the pedal steel as well as Drew & Ellie's harmonies.

“‘Brick by Brick' tells the slow and steady kind of love story that heals us and invites us back home to ourselves. This is the love I've known in Drew, and I'll be forever grateful for it. I loved writing this song with my talented friend, Taylor Leondhart. I'm a big fan of her music, and what a joy to become friends and find in her a kindred spirit.” – Ellie Holcomb on “Brick by Brick”

The new EP is their first new music since 2023's “Bones” single that followed 2022's Coming Home: A Collection of Songs album – featuring songs the duo had written over the years along with new single “Coming Home,” a cover of Willie Nelson's “On The Road Again,” and a re-recorded version of fan favorite “Hung the Moon.” When asked about the new Brick by Brick EP Ellie shared…

“I love anytime Drew and I get to make music together. It feels old and familiar, and new all at the same time. Drew's been traveling a lot on the road, so this batch of songs is a combo of ones we've written both apart and together, and I couldn't love them more. These songs embrace steady love, dancing, and mystery, so naturally, I'm a big fan.”

Drew & Ellie Holcomb first met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a native Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. When Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors originally formed in 2005, Ellie was a full-time member.

The couple married in 2006 and in 2012, Ellie left the group to pursue a solo career that has seen her release three studio albums of her own, including her critically acclaimed 2021 LP Canyon, and three children's books and accompanying albums as well as an adult devotional book. Drew and the band released nine studio albums, including their more recent critically acclaimed Strangers No More LP in June 2023 that produced the #1 Americana single “Find Your People.”

While pursuing separate and equally successful career paths, the couple has continued to collaborate personally – adding three beautiful children to their family – and professionally – putting on annual sold-out Christmas shows, releasing an album, singles, and an EP plus some touring along the way.

Catch Drew & Ellie Holcomb live on their Feels Like Home tour in February 2023, listen to “Brick by Brick” now HERE, and confirmed dates are below. For the most up-to-date information, ticket buy links and more visit www.drewholcomb.com/tour or www.ellieholcomb.com/tour.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Feels Like Home 2024 Tour

Feb. 14 in Greenville, SC at Peace Center Concert Hall

Feb. 15 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre

Feb. 16 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre

Feb. 17 in Charleston, SC at Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 19 in Greeneville, TN at Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Feb. 20 in York, PA at Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 21 in Morgantown, WV at The Metropolitan Theatre

Feb. 22 in Rocky Mount, VA at Harvester Performance Center

Feb. 24 in Lakeland, FL at Polk Theatre

Feb. 25 in Jacksonville, FL at Florida Theatre

Feb. 27 in Auburn, AL at the Jay and Suzie Gogue Performing Arts Center

Feb. 28 in Huntsville, AL at Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Feb. 29 in Winfield, AL at The Pastime Theatre