Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce Neighborly Christmas Shows

Set to take place once again at two beautiful & historic venues in Tennessee, the Holcombs invite you to join them for their annual Drew and Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas Shows in Ellie's hometown of Nashville (Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Dec. 9) and Drew's hometown of Memphis (The Orpheum, Dec. 7). Tickets are on sale this Friday but you can purchase presale tickets beginning tomorrow, July 30th with the code LETITSNOW.



Earlier this year, Drew and Ellie teamed up for their first ever joint EP, Electricity, which was released on January 11, 2019 and featured two new original songs, "Electricity," which came with a stunning video that made Rolling Stone take notice, "LoveAnyway," and a cover of Willie Nelson's classic "On The Road Again." They also sold out the February 2019 run of the You and Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb earlier this year.



The Electricity EP followed 2018's "You and Me" - the Holcombs' first single together since Ellie stepped back from touring and recording with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors six years ago upon the arrival of the first of their three beautiful children. In addition to continuing their annual tradition of Neighborly Christmas Shows in Tennessee, Ellie is also featured on Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors' forthcoming albumDragons, which is due out on August 16th via Thirty Tigers. This September, they'll hop on stage together for a Drew & Ellie Holcomb set at Moon River Music Festival, the festival that Drew Holcomb founded in 2014 and continues to curate.





