Dream, Ivory Share New Single 'Tangerine Dream' and Fall Tour Dates with Wisp

Los Angeles duo Dream, Ivory recently announced their new album, When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You, due out July 18th. Now, they’ve shared their latest single, the narcotic and hypnotizing “Tangerine Dream” and announced a Fall tour supporting breakout shoegaze artist Wisp. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, June 26th at 10am local HERE. Listen to the single below.
August 22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
August 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
August 24 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston *
August 25 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall Grand Ballroom *
September 6 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall *
September 7 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *
September 8 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *
September 10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro *
September 11 - Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall *
September 13 - Denver, CO @ Marquis *
September 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *
September 18 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl *
September 19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *
September 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *
September 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *
September 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *
September 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
September 27 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *
September 29 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *
September 30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
October 1 - Houston, TX @ Numbers *
October 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *
October 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
October 6 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
October 7 - Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *
October 8 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *
* w/ Wisp
During the SoundCloud rap boom, brothers Christian and Louie Baello started uploading their own DIY offerings to the internet, but that short-lived rap project soon evolved into Dream, Ivory. Largely inspired by shoegaze, surf rock, and shapeshifting artists like Damon Albarn, the brothers quickly amassed an organic fanbase online.
