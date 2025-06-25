 tracking pixel
Dream, Ivory Share New Single 'Tangerine Dream' and Fall Tour Dates with Wisp

Check out the single and tour dates below.

By: Jun. 25, 2025
Dream, Ivory Share New Single 'Tangerine Dream' and Fall Tour Dates with Wisp Image
Los Angeles duo Dream, Ivory recently announced their new album, When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You, due out July 18th. Now, they’ve shared their latest single, the narcotic and hypnotizing “Tangerine Dream” and announced a Fall tour supporting breakout shoegaze artist Wisp. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, June 26th at 10am local HERE. Listen to the single below.

Tour Dates

August 22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

August 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

August 24 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston *

August 25 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall Grand Ballroom *

September 6 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall *

September 7 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

September 8 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *

September 10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro *

September 11 - Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

September 13 - Denver, CO @ Marquis *

September 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

September 18 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl *

September 19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

September 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

September 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

September 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

September 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

September 27 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

September 29 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

September 30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

October 1 - Houston, TX @ Numbers *

October 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

October 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

October 6 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

October 7 - Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *

October 8 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

* w/ Wisp

During the SoundCloud rap boom, brothers Christian and Louie Baello started uploading their own DIY offerings to the internet, but that short-lived rap project soon evolved into Dream, Ivory. Largely inspired by shoegaze, surf rock, and shapeshifting artists like Damon Albarn, the brothers quickly amassed an organic fanbase online. 

Photo credit: Liam Walsh 



