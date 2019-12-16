Draag Shares Bewitching 'Ghost Leak' Video

Indie-shoegaze quintet out of Los Angeles Draag just announced their Clara Luz EP, sharing first dreamy single & video for "Ghost Leak" with Buzzbands LA. Jessica Huang from the band describes the track: "'Ghost Leak' is the feeling of being completely invisible and inconsequential. It is also a message to someone we lost - to let them know they weren't invisible." Co-produced by Jon Nuñez of Torche, Clara Luz will be released on February 21, following 2018's Nontoxic Process EP praised by the likes of Noisey for its "murky grunge-gaze compositions and gut-twisting songwriting."

With flavors of Sonic Youth, Boards of Canada and My Bloody Valentine mixed together, Draag began as a solo project of Adrian Acosta, trained as a mariachi singer by his established norteño musician father. He recruited other members - Jessica Huang, Nick Kelley, Ray Montes and Shane Graham - from disparate upbringings in the worlds of underground punk, no wave, experimental jazz, and classical music training. The project has been tested by illness and personal turmoils - this new EP is about processing trauma, how it can be terrifying & isolating but also incredibly empowering. Having played shows with Reggie Watts, Part Time, Vinyl Williams, Goon, Young Jesus, Girl Friday and more, Draag also has an upcoming residency at The Echo in February.





