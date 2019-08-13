CONTEMPORARY JAZZ LEGEND/REVERED SMOOTH JAZZ GUITARIST "DR. DAVE" RELEASES NEW CHART-TOPPING SINGLE "SEXY CINDY" WITH FULL CD "MIDNIGHT DAYDREAM" ALSO AVAILABLE NOW.

Dr. Dave® is a popular smooth jazz guitarist having played with the greats including Freddie Hubbard, Ernie Watts and the late Fattburger members Carl Evans, Jr., Hollis Gentry, legendary brothers Ronnie and Hubert Laws and of course with The HouseCall Band®.



Turning a onetime clever album title into the name of his high energy ensemble, Dr. Dave & The Housecall Band® work major musical healing miracles on their latest album MIDNIGHT DAYDREAM. With a sizzling swirl of pop, R&B, traditional and contemporary jazz, topped off with tasty touches of Latin, blues and swing, Dr. Dave embraces the freedom to improvise more than ever before and tackle jazz classics and a popular TV theme in addition to a slate of ultra-infectious originals.

Two new singles out this year from Dr. Dave's coolest collection yet, on the heels of his chart-topping "Sexy Cindy," (named for Cindy Sanchez Medina, Miss Santander, Colombia 2018), expect the tropical jazz of "Cabo Time" and the sensual title track, "Midnight Daydream" to saunter up the Smooth Jazz charts as well.



The hit song "Sexy Cindy" from "Midnight Daydream", written by Dr. Dave® and performed by Dr. Dave and The HouseCall Band®, dropped on U.S. FM Radio stations and Global Internet radio in April 2018.

Listen to "Sexy Cindy" here:





