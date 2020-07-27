Doves Unleash 'Carousels' (The Comet Is Coming Remix)

Doves Also Announced UK 2021 Tour

Legendary UK trio, Doves will release their first new album in 11 years, The Universal Want, September 11 through IMPERIAL (US) + Virgin/EMI (UK). Album single "Carousels" has earned critical praise spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum, Rolling Stone, CLASH, Uncut and beyond as well as radio airplay with Sirius XMU, KCRW, WXPN, KEXP, WXRT, WFUV + more. Restlessly exploring the outer reaches of their own musical universe, Doves has unveiled a new version of "Carousels" remixed by The Comet Is Coming. With their "Carousels" (The Comet Is Coming Remix), the cosmically-minded jazz voyagers pull wind-instrumentation to the fore, isolating Jez Williams' vocal to become an ethereal counterpoint to Goodwin's enduring warmth and create chasms of space, within which rolling clouds of intense atmosphere develop.



Bowled over by the overwhelming, international response to their ambitious yet 'instant classic' new tracks, "Carousels" and "Prisoners," Jimi Goodwin, Andy and Jez Williams take their sweeping, emotive live experience indoors for the first time since their remarkable Royal Albert Hall comeback show in March 2019. The 17-date jaunt will take place next March & April, and includes what will be an emotional homecoming at Manchester's O2 Apollo. Tickets go on general sale Friday, July 31 at 10amBST.



The Universal Want will be released in multiple, special edition formats including a limited run of colored vinyl and a sought-after box set, comprising the album on vinyl and cassette, a limited-edition Remix LP, postcards and signed prints.



Doves International 2021 Tour dates:



3/21: Cardiff, UK @ University Great Hall

3/22: Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

3/23: Norwich, UK @ UEA

3/25: Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

3/26: London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

3/29: Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

3/30: Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

4/1: Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

4/2: Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

4/3: Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

4/5: Liverpool, UK @ Eventim Olympia

4/9: Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

4/10: Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland



Doves appeared to take both fans and critics aback with the depth and complexity of their new Tony Allen-sampling opus, "Carousels." Guarding any news of progress since early writing and recording sessions began in 2017, the band unburdened their secret with the release of the monumental single, "Prisoners," earlier this month, simultaneously revealing the title and release date for their new, 10-track album.



First emerging in 1998, Doves' first album, Lost Souls (2000), received a Mercury Award nomination, before Number One follow-up, The Last Broadcast (2002) achieved the same critical feat, at the same time as delivering the major league, breakthroughs singles, There Goes The Fear and Pounding. Straight-to-Number One follow up, Some Cities (2005) and final, pre-pause album Kingdom of Rust (2009) completed what could have been a perfect legacy had the story ended there.

