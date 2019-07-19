Dossa & Locuzzed Reveal New Single With DJ Marky

Dossa & Locuzzed are a production duo who first came under the radar of Viper Recordings following their extensive hold over the Austrian drum & bass market. This scene has often stood as a microcosm for the genre's wider stretches and many pivotal figures take note of the artists rising through its local clubs. So, it came as no surprise that Dossa & Locuzzed would be picked up by such an illustrious imprint; especially one like Viper Recordings, which has a history of taking producers to the next level of their careers.

Having signed exclusively to Viper, they've become a defining part of its roster. Their slick sonic anthems, the type of which appeal to both home listening systems and club speaker stacks alike, have caught the attention of fans across the globe. This can be seen not only through their extensive touring schedule, but also through their podcast 'The Friday Funk Show', which has gained international recognition for their selections.

Their forthcoming single 'My Love' and 'Tha Bird' signifies the next stage towards the release of their debut album on Viper. 'My Love' features Misses U, the same stunning vocalist who provided the dainty humanism of their breakout hit 'Stoned Love'. She explores her voice melodies in more depth through this next output, alongside the track's plucking strings and chiselled funk. There's a groove which underpins all Dossa & Locuzzed's music and it's an element they've become renowned for. 'My Love' is no different, given an edge by its painstakingly engineered drums and pounding stabs of bass, whilst its sonic instrumentals add to the duo's tell-tale hooks.

Listen here:

After identifying himself as a huge fan of Dossa & Locuzzed's work, DJ Marky has jumped on board to provide a flipside to their LP single. The legendary Brazilian DJ and producer delivers his jazz infused roots into the mix, with their collaboration 'Tha Bird' reminiscent of the old-school flare which Marky is renowned for, whilst also incorporating Dossa & Locuzzed own style. It's a massive co-sign for the Viper stalwarts, alluding to what else the LP has in store for 2019.

'My Love' and 'Tha Bird' demonstrates why an album from Dossa & Locuzzed is sure to kickstart the eagerness around its release. With more music soon to be unveiled, the Austrian outfit is about to capitalise on four years of dedication to their joint project..





