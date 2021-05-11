Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Don McLean To Release Children's Book 'American Pie: A Fable' In September

Being released in September 2021 by Backbeat Books, the 48-page book contains 40 illustrations, illustrated by Yoko Matsuoka, and will retail for $19.95.

May. 11, 2021  
A long, long time ago lived a lonely newspaper boy. Now, 50 years later, that lonely newspaper boy is the topic of the "American Pie" inspired children's book authored by Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Don McLean with Judith A. Proffer. Being released in September 2021 by Backbeat Books, the 48-page book contains 40 illustrations, illustrated by Yoko Matsuoka, and will retail for $19.95.

To commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of one of the top songs of the twentieth century, "American Pie," this new children's book weave's themes from the iconic song with experiences from Don's early life and, in true "American Pie" form, offers meaningful elements open to interpretation. "American Pie" is the story of a newspaper delivery boy in the late '50s who discovers the joy of friendship and music, eventually learning that when you recognize what truly makes you happy, you're never really alone.

"I am really excited to see the reaction from people about this book," says Don McLean. "We have all read many children's books to our kids and I am hoping this one stands up to the greatness of others we have put our kids to sleep with."

Released in 1971, "American Pie" was named one of the top five songs of the century by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Industry Association of America.


From This Author TV News Desk