Dombresky Remixes Anabel Englund x MK's Hit Single 'Underwater'

Arriving in Miami in 2016 from Montpellier, France, Dombresky was inspired to create music that was fun and danceable. After receiving support by legendary acts such as DJ Snake, Atrak, and Tchami and crafting tracks and remixes for Fools Gold, Confessions, Insomniac and Toolroom, Dombresky builds his repertoire now for AREA10/Ultra Records. Available today (December 23) is his remix for Anabel Englund & MK's smash "Underwater."

Listen now below.

"Underwater"-heralded as "enchanting" by This Song Sick and "a silky ornament to Englund's expanding log of 2020 releases" by Dancing Astronaut-inspired Dombresky so much he already had the remix in play when he met Englund in a writing session. "We were working on new music in a session when he presented me with the remix," shares Anabel. "I really loved what he did with it so when AREA10/Ultra started talking about remixes for the song I asked them to include it."

"Underwater" appears on her debut album Messing With Magic out now. Look for more remixes to be released January 8, 2021.

View the "Underwater" video here: