Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dom Flemons Returns With Landmark New Album 'Traveling Wildfire'

Dom Flemons Returns With Landmark New Album 'Traveling Wildfire'

Their new album will be released on March 24.

Jan. 11, 2023  

GRAMMY Award-winning musician and scholar Dom Flemons, also known as "The American Songster," will release his anticipated new album, Traveling Wildfire, March 24 on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings (pre-order here). In advance of the release, the new song, "Slow Dance With You," is debuting today with an ATMOS mix.

Produced by Ted Hutt (Old Crow Medicine Show, Lucero) and recorded at Los Angeles' Kingsize Soundlabs, Traveling Wildfire is Flemons' most personal album to-date as he refocuses on his songwriting-reflecting on his recent epiphanies and spiritual evolution as well as on the current social climate.

Across these fifteen tracks-a collection of both originals and new renditions of traditional folk songs-Flemons gently conveys his purposeful message as he addresses fundamental themes of Black love, survival, legacy and growth, while a sonic atmosphere builds in intensity from a serene and grounded beginning.

Of the project, Flemons shares, "Traveling Wildfire is not only a statement of my personal travel experiences but also a metaphor for rebirth in the wake of destruction. It reminded me that the album is in its own way a statement about emerging from the depths of uncertainty to find a new relevance during this unprecedented moment in modern history. At the same time, the image of the traveling wildfire reminded me of how music and stories can travel from generation to generation bringing important lessons from the past into the present and the future."

In addition to Flemons (vocals, acoustic guitar, banjo, drums, percussion, electric bass, electric guitar, quills) and Hutt (guitar, electric bass), the record also features David Hidalgo (drums), Marc Orrell (pump organ, bells) and Matt Pynn (pedal steel) as well as special guest appearances by Sam Bush and James Fearnley.

In celebration of the release, Flemons will launch season four of "American Songster Radio Show" January 24 on 650 AM WSM in Nashville, TN, available worldwide via www.wsmradio.com. After completing season three in December with guests like Billy Strings, Mickey Guyton and Steve Martin, the new season will focus on the music and inspiration behind "The Making of Traveling Wildfire."

Flemons will also tour through this spring with upcoming shows at Chicago's Logan Art Center, Hollywood's Troubadour, Phoenix's Musical Instrument Museum, Berkeley's Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, New York's Joe's Pub at the Public Theater, Cambridge's Club Passim and two nights Washington, DC's President Lincoln's Cottage among others. See below for complete tour details.

Listen to the lead single here:

Tour Dates

anuary 20-Chicago, IL-Logan Art Center - University of Chicago
February 3-Kansas City, MO-Folk Alliance International Conference
February 10-17-Miami, FL-Cayamo Cruise
March 3-Saratoga Springs, NY-Caffe Lena
March 9-Keene, NH-Nova Arts
March 11-Peekskill, NY-Professor Louie's Century of the Blues Concert
March 23-Flagstaff, AZ-Coconino Center for the Arts
March 24-Phoenix, AZ-Musical Instrument Museum
April 1-Davis, CA-Mondavi Center
April 19-Berkeley, CA-Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse*
April 22-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour*
April 28-Wilkesboro, NC-MerleFest 2023
April 29-Mars Hill, NC-Owen Theatre at Mars Hill University
May 16-New York, NY-Joe's Pub at the Public Theater
May 18-Cambridge, MA-Club Passim
May 20-Washington, DC-President Lincoln's Cottage
May 21-Washington, DC-President Lincoln's Cottage
June 3-Brevard, NC-North Carolina Guitar Celebration
June 17-St. Augustine, FL-The Waterworks Building
June 23-Columbia, SC-Columbia Museum of Art
*with Dustbowl Revival



poptropicaslutz! Release New Single Sierra Echo X-Ray Photo
poptropicaslutz! Release New Single 'Sierra Echo X-Ray'
New York duo poptropicaslutz! enter 2023 with a bang and their brand-new single “Sierra Echo X-Ray'. Produced and co-written by Chris Lyon, (Chainsmokers, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen) together they built a whimsical soundscape of pulsating synths and glitchy transitions contrasted by dynamic drum patterns.
mmeadows Shares New Single Working On Me Photo
mmeadows Shares New Single 'Working On Me'
NYC-based progressive pop duo mmeadows — made up of current Dirty Projectors member Kristin Slipp and Beyoncé, Lorde, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Laurie Anderson and more collaborator Cole Kamen-Green — shared “Working On Me,” a new single and video from their upcoming album Light Moves Around You.
Mick Harvey Shares New Track A Suitcase In Berlin Photo
Mick Harvey Shares New Track 'A Suitcase In Berlin'
Harvey has also announced details of a tour that will see him join Mexican singer Amanda Acevedo, long time collaborator J.P. Shilo and Berlin band Sometimes with Others for a musical phantasmagoria, presented as the Invisible Blue Unicorns. The tour will travel across Europe throughout May, finishing in Berlin on May 28th.
Chiiild Unveils New Track Good for Now Featuring Lucky Daye Photo
Chiiild Unveils New Track 'Good for Now' Featuring Lucky Daye
This latest release sees Chiiild team up with GRAMMY-winning R&B star Lucky Daye, resulting in a mesmerizing ambient track with rich vocals and an otherworldly atmosphere. The two artists previously collaborated on “Compassion” on Daye’s 2022 GRAMMY-nominated album Candydrip.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter & More Hit the Golden Globes Red CarpetPhotos: Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter & More Hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet
January 10, 2023

Check out photos of Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Jeremy Pope, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Coolidge, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Colman Domingo, Laverne Cox, Margot Robie, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, F. Murray Abraham, Michelle Williams, Matt Bomer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and more on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.
Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh & More Win Golden Globe Awards - Full List of Winners!Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh & More Win Golden Globe Awards - Full List of Winners!
January 10, 2023

Winners included Steven Spielberg for The Fablmans, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Austin Butler for Elvis, Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, and more. Check out the full list of winners now!
Oozing Wound Share New Single 'Hypnic Jerk'Oozing Wound Share New Single 'Hypnic Jerk'
January 10, 2023

Ahead of the release of new album We Cater To Cowards, Chicago trio Oozing Wound have shared pummelling new single 'Hypnic Jerk'. Oozing Wound’s self-deprecating humor here reveals something surprisingly honest lurking beneath the veneer of nihilistic detachment and noxious fumes.
MILCK Releases Meditative Song 'Slow' for Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center's Bravespace ProjectMILCK Releases Meditative Song 'Slow' for Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center's Bravespace Project
January 10, 2023

Singer-songwriter, producer and advocate MILCK debuts mediative single “Slow” as part of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center’s new project Bravespace, a compilation of original songs, sounds and meditations created by Asian American women and non-binary artists and musicians on a journey of reflection, mindfulness and collective healing.
Bryan Martin Signs With WME For Booking RepresentationBryan Martin Signs With WME For Booking Representation
January 10, 2023

Fast-rising country music artist Bryan Martin has signed with WME for global representation. The agreement comes ahead of a big year for Martin, with both a national tour and a new album in the works. WME is one of the world’s largest and most well-established talent agencies that strives to obtain maximum exposure for their clients.
share