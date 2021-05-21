Divinity Roxx Drops 'Ready, Set, Go!'

Ready Set Go! is the latest family music creation from Grammy-nominated Bass Player Divinity Roxx. This tune is equal parts fun and empowering and encourages kids to prepare themselves for greatness from the moment the day begins. Whether getting ready for school or just getting ready to try something new, being prepared is the first step to accomplishing anything. The next steps, Divinity says, are to put on a smile, add a dash of confidence, the right attitude, and then you're ready to Go!

Divinity Roxx is a Grammy-nominated American recording artist, composer, and musician, with three solo albums (Ain't No Other Way - 2003, The Roxx Boxx Experience - 2012, ImPossible - 2016). In addition to her own work, she is well known for touring and performing with Beyoncé Knowles (2006-2011) as her bassist and Musical Director.

Her career as a bass-player skyrocketed after attending a bass camp led by the legendary 5 time Grammy award winning bass virtuoso, Victor Wooten where she was invited to join him on tour. Divinity has appeared on countless television shows including The Grammy's, SNL, Good Morning America, The World Music Awards and more, with personal highlights including a special performance at The White House and an appearance on the hit TV show 'Soul Man'. She is the current bass player in the Black Girls Rock! orchestra, which airs annually on BET.

Her 2016 release 'ImPossible' received critical acclaim and earned her an Independent Music Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'. She is currently performing around the world, teaching master classes and writing multiple projects including a new solo album, a stage play, and a series of children's books with accompanying music. Her first single, 'Ready, Set, Go!' from her debut full-length family music project is set to release May 13th. More at http://diviroxxkids.com. To follow subscribe to Divi Roxx Kids on Youtube.