Divide and Dissolve Unveil New Track 'Provenance'

Helmed by Black and Cherokee composer and multi-instrumentalist Takiaya Reed, Divide and Dissolve has announced her new album, Insatiable, due out April 18 via Bella Union. Already legends on the international doom metal scene, the new album is an evolution of sound and intricacy. Over the 10 tracks, it runs the gamut of doom metal, building upon the genre’s trademark sludgy guitars and thundering drums with Takaiya’s deft and wondrous saxophone.

Ahead of the album, Divide and Dissolve share lead single “Provenance”, a powerful and dynamic composition that evokes the spirit of hope and possibility, arriving alongside an official video directed by Chichi Castillo. Takiaya shares, “Provenance is an examination of where things begin and how they can end.”

The album title Insatiable, came to Takiaya in a dream. She had a vision of a better world, one that gelled seamlessly with the optimism of her take on heavy music: “I saw and have felt the impact of people committing great acts of harm, causing pain in a never ending cycle. I have also seen and felt the strength and power of people committing great acts of love,” she says. For Takiaya, this is what it means to be “insatiable”; it’s the way we choose either a path of destruction or one of compassion, and experience it to its fullest. “It’s an album about love, and it feels important to experience this, now more than ever.”

Divide and Dissolve's music is an acknowledgement of the dispossession that occurs due to colonial violence, it honours ancestors, opposes white supremacy and calls for indigenous sovereignty. Strapped with thunderstorms of crashing cymbals, crunchy feedback, stomach-churning riffs and neo-classical inflections, the new collection delves into the idea of freedom through impermanence and destruction vs compassion, an urgent call to imagine a better world before it’s too late. Listen to it, digest it, and become insatiable.

Photo Credit: Abbey Raymonde

