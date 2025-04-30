Dispatch to Release 9th Studio Album ‘Yellow Jacket’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated folk-rock band DISPATCH has released their new single “Whisk Me Away," alongside the announcement of their forthcoming ninth studio album Yellow Jacket, out June 6 via Bomber Records/AWAL Recordings.

The band returned “home” to Boston to record and produce nearly all of Yellow Jacket with Craig Welsch at Rear Window Studios, and the 11-song collection of music harkens back to the infectious blend of reggae, ska and roots rock that built the band’s heralded career and dedicated fanbase.

DISPATCH will kick off their Summer Tour 2025 alongside John Butler (with band) + special guests G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter and Illiterate Light (select dates) on June 3 in St. Augustine, Florida, and make stops in major markets including Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco and more (full routing can be found below). The mammoth 35-date outing is on sale now - PRESS HERE for tickets and more information.

Ileana’s Smile, the award-winning documentary film directed by Corrigan, which will be released worldwide next month, is an inspiring story of a girl who endures life in a trash dump in Managua, Nicaragua, and the devastating choices she faces. The film is being released to raise awareness for child vulnerability and to fund Ileana’s School of Hope – ensuring that every child is safe to flourish and has a chance to write their own story. The film also features the original DISPATCH song “Darker Light” (out May 23). For more information, please PRESS HERE.

Frontman Chadwick Stokes has written a new Rock Opera called 1972. Still in the workshop phase, it’s the story of a 19-year-old pregnant woman named Hannah who flees an abusive relationship and joins a band of outcasts jumping freight trains across America. Hannah’s harrowing journey ultimately leads her to the “Janes,” the underground network of courageous women who took extreme risks to provide solace, hope and care to women in complicated times. Some influential women are involved in the development of 1972 including Jessie Nelson (Waitress) is directing, and the musical is co-produced by Stokes’ Calling All Crows Co-Founder Sybil Gallagher, Dori Berinstein (Stereophonic, Legally Blonde) and activist Laurie David (Fed Up, An Inconvenient Truth). After short runs in New York, Boston and Chicago, including a three-night, sold-out stint at Joe’s Pub, an upcoming workshop performance is planned for NY’s The Cutting Room on May 21. PRESS HERE for tickets and more information.

Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan while in college in Vermont, DISPATCH has forged their own path outside the mainstream music industry as one of the most successful artists in the roots rock scene. Over the course of a slew of acclaimed studio and live albums and countless tours and festivals, the band has gone on to become one of biggest success stories in independent music history, selling out three nights at Madison Square Garden and drawing over 100,000 fans to a massive outdoor show in their adopted hometown of Boston without any traditional radio or major label support.

SUMMER TOUR 2025 DATES

June 3 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

June 5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

June 6 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

June 7 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

June 8 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 10 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *

June 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome *

June 13 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery *

June 14 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards Amphitheater *

June 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center *

June 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

June 21 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival %

June 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field #

June 24 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

June 26 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

June 27 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Cain Park Evans Amphitheater ^

June 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met *

June 29 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *

July 1 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

July 3 – Portland, ME – Thompson's Point *

July 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage *

July 5 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap *

July 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

July 25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *

July 26 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Pacific Amphitheatre *

July 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

July 29 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Festival Pavilion +

July 31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

August 1 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live *

August 2 – Sandpoint, ID – The Festival at Sandpoint *

August 3 – Bonner-West Riverside, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *

August 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBA *

August 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

August 8 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater #

* w/ John Butler with Band + G. Love & Special Sauce + Donavon Frankenreiter

^ w/ John Butler with Band + G. Love & Special Sauce

% w/ John Butler with Band + Donavon Frankenreiter

# w/ John Butler with Band + Donavon Frankenreiter + Illiterate Light

+ w/ Donavon Frankenreiter, No John Butler with Band

UPCOMING FESTIVAL DATES

June 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 13 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival

November 4-8 – Soulshine at Sea 3 – Miami, FL (to Cozumel, Mexico)

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

