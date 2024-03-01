Disney Releases STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Video Game Soundtrack on Vinyl

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Original Video Game Soundtrack vinyl album is available today. The 2-LP vinyl edition offers fans an immersive musical experience from the acclaimed video game.

The soundtrack, comprised of 27 tracks, will be pressed on 180-gram colored vinyl and presented in heavyweight gatefold jackets with a matte satin coating. To enhance the collector's experience, the vinyl will be accompanied by an 11” x 11” four-page booklet, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind the mesmerizing score.

The album is produced by Nick Laviers, Stephen Barton, Gordy Haab, Alan Meyerson and Steve Schnur. Last month, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab received a GRAMMY Award in the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media category.

Barton and Haab also won an SCL (Society of Composers and Lyricists) Award in the Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media category. About Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis. This narratively driven, single player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.