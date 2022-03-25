Disney Hits Channel (302) Celebrates One-Year Anniversary on SiriusXM

Disney Hits, the first-of-its-kind music channel on SiriusXM debuted on March 25, 2021, features all-time favorite Disney music from movies, television shows and more.

In celebration of the only audio experience with exclusive access to the magical world of Disney, the channel will debut the special "Disney Hits is Turning Red Extra Magic Hour" featuring cast members from Disney Pixar's "Turning Red": Sandra Oh (Ming Lee), Rosalie Chiang (Mei Lee), 4*Town fictional boy band members Jordan Fisher (Robaire), Topher Ngo (Aaron T.), Grayson Villanueva (Tae Young), Josh Levi (Aaron Z.), plus Oscar®-, Emmy®- and GRAMMY®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson ("The Mandalorian," "Black Panther").

The channel will also highlight encore programming that has included Disney Legend, Hayley Mills, John Stamos, Kristin Chenoweth and more, plus segments from our "Be Our Guest 4 The Day" series featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, voice talent from "Encanto," the exclusive Town Hall with the cast members from the Disney Princess - The Concert Tour, Larry The Cable Guy (voice of Mater from "Cars"), Gonzo from The Muppets and more playing back their favorite Disney Hits from movies and TV.

"Disney Hits is Turning Red Extra Magic Hour" will air on Monday, March 28 at 9:00 am ET, 12:00 pm ET, 3:00 pm ET and 6:00 pm ET and will also be available on the SiriusXM App.

Disney Hits is available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 302) and on the SiriusXM App. For more information on SiriusXM's Disney Hits channel visit here. #DisneySXM

Subscribers can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home.