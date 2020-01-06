Disco Donnie Presents Reveals Ubbi Dubbi Festival Phase 2 Line Up

The sophomore edition of Ubbi Dubbi makes its return to Globe Life Park in Dallas/Fort Worth Texas on Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19 2020. To add to the festival offering, DDP has announced an additional 39 artists, including Tiga, ATLiens, Joyride, Rusko, Lucii, Shiba San, and Riot Ten to join the phase one announcement with Adventure Club, Camelphat, Green Velvet, Illenium, Kaskade, and Seven Lions. The full lineup is listed below.

Following the wild success of its sold-out 2019 debut, Disco Donnie expresses his excitement that "Ubbi Dubbi 2020 will feature a number of notable improvements for our fans including a new, larger venue at Globe Life Park, an expanded lineup offering, and exciting stage takeovers by Wakaan and AMF."

New for 2020, DDP announced the festival would feature a now sold-out hotel package option for fans, called Ubbi & Dubbi's Playhouse with additional experiences:



*Ubbi Dubbi Goodie Bag Per Room

*Hotel Appearances by Special Guests TBA

*Access to Ubbi Dubbi Pre-Game Events

*Opportunity to Purchase Official Merchandise Before the Festival

*Access to Festival Transportation (First Come, First Serve)

*Plus Everything Else the Hotel has to Offer: Complimentary Parking and Wifi

*PACKAGE DOES NOT INCLUDE FESTIVAL ADMISSION

More information on additional Ubbi Dubbi lodging options are available HERE

The festival celebrates the friendship between two music loving friends, Ubbi and Ubbi. Dubbi who loves dubstep and trap taught Ubbi about electronic music and now he loves house and techno. To satisfy both Ubbi and Dubbi legions, the festival once again features artists from across the spectrum of electronic music, from house and techno to dubstep, trap, and bass music.



In keeping with its tradition of giving back to the community, last year's Ubbi Dubbi Festival donated $15,000 to local Texas charities including The Fort Worth POA "Cops for Kids," Fort Worth B-Cycle, and Girls Rock Fort Worth.

At the inaugural Ubbi Dubbi 2019, Your EDM pointed out that "fans geeked out about a new collaboration that Zeds Dead and Yookie debuted," who knows what other surprises are in store for this year.

This is the latest production by Disco Donnie Presents, who also produces Sunset Music Festival, Freaky Deaky and thousands of tours headlined by the biggest names in the electronic music space throughout the year.

UBBI DUBBI APRIL 18 AND APRIL 19 LINE UP:

13

ADVENTURE CLUB

ATLIENS

BRONDO

BRUNO FURLAN

CAMELPHAT

DESTRUCTO

DIRT MONKEY

DOM DOLLA

ESKUCHE

FRANKY WAH

FURY

GAMMER

GREEN VELVET

GRYFFIN (DJ SET)

i_o

ILLENIUM

INZO

JOYRYDE

JUSTIN JAY

KAIVON

KASKADE

KOMPANY

KYLE WATSON

LIQUID STRANGER

LSDREAM

LUCII

LUZCID

MARAUDA

MERSIV

MiTiS

NOIZU

RIOT TEN

RUSKO

SEVEN LIONS

SHANGHAI DOOM

SHIBA SAN

SOSA

SWARM

TIGA

VALENTINO KHAN

VNSSA

WHIPPED CREAM

ZOMBOY





